Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington awarded diplomas to 110 students on June 3 at the school’s 59th commencement. The following Charlotte students graduated: (back row) Alexa Pughe, Andrew Slauterbeck, Daniel Boardman, Moira Brown; (front row) Hana Couture, Mahntra Hennessey, Grace Slauterbeck. Not pictured: graduate Lisa Sulejmani from Hinesburg.