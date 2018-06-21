Carpenter-Carse Library News

Summer Reading kickoff and solstice celebration Come kick off this year’s summer reading and celebrate the solstice Thursday, June 21 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Children can sign up for summer reading programs for ages 5-10 and build musical instruments. There are flowers to plant in the library’s raised beds. The NOFA-VT mobile pizza oven will be there and the Americana duet Mayfly playing tunes. All ages.

Screech and Hoot: The Science of Bird Communication Tuesday, June 26, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Why do owls hoot? What are those hawks talking about? How do scientists find out what birds are saying? Join the Vermont Institute of Natural Science this summer at your library and meet some of these talkative hawks, falcons, and owls up close. Learn to identify raptors by their calls, what their calls might mean, and how they are made. All ages. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Sign up in the library or at carpentercarse.org.

Library Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to this monthly discussion of library matters. Recent meeting minutes are online at: carpentercarse.org.

Story time Tuesdays 9:30-10 a.m. for children up to age 5 and their caregivers enjoy songs, stories, rhymes and games. Followed by snack and open playtime. Free.

New library hours starting July 1 The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays.

Stream and download music at the library Coming July 1 the library will begin hosting a new music streaming and downloading service called Freegal. Accessible online (all you need is your library card), patrons will be able to stream and download many different types of music from the internet. Watch for classes on using the new service.

Don’t miss a thing Sign up for the library’s e-newsletter for announcements and upcoming programs at carpentercarse.org.