CVU seniors receive awards and scholarships

The awards are listed first followed by recipients’ names.

ACT Student Champion Award: Victoria Bergstein

American Mathematics Competition: Thomas Daley

Ancient Greece Awards: Halina Vercessi-Clarke and Shea Dunlop

Army ROTC Scholarships: Alexandra Bisaccia and Cale Bombardier

Arthur H. Scott Scholarship Awards: Davis Allen, Lily Cote, Shea Dunlop, H. Roarke Flad, Alexa Kartschoke, Mia O’Farrell, Jaden Rogers and Jonathan Walsh

Bryan Daniel Memorial Award: William Burroughs

Champlain Lanes / M & R Charities, Inc.: Madison Denton

Coach David Bremner Awards: Oliver Bijur and Natalie Durieux

Craig Sampson Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Trus

Creative Writing Awards: Sage Coates-Farley and Alexa Kartschoke

CVU Redhawk Football Award: Stephen Harlow

Design Technology Awards: Willem Hillier and Samuel Crites

Diligence Awards: Sophia Barton, Kevin Conger, Kayla Guczek-Nasab and Danielle Scribner

Donald Moore Cross Country Scholarship: Jennifer Ireland

Dylan Peters Visual Arts Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Francis

El Premio de Español: Kolena Vercessi-Clarke, Cooper Birdsall and Halina Vercessi-Clarke

Environmental Activism Award: Emma Ramirez-Richer

Eunice B. Farr Incentive Award: Abigail Francis

Excellence in Science Awards: Evan Chen and Grace Hemmelgarn

Faculty Awards: Josephine Fox and Benjamin Stevens

Family and Consumer Science Award: Josephine Sinopoli

French V Language Awards: Sarah Clauss, Logan Griswold, Kendall Blanck, Molly Duncan, Natalie Durieux and Weller Henderson

Friends of CVU School Spirit Award: Weller Henderson

Girls Nite Out Productions Scholarship: Alexa Kartschoke

Gov. Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship: Grace Hemmelgarn

Greg Cluff Award: Peter Trombley

Hart Athletic Awards: Hanna Swett and Joseph Warren

Integrity Award: Tadj DuVernay

John Philip Sousa Band Award: Erica Bliss

Kathy M. Stringer Devost Scholarship: Iris Mann

Kevin Riell Memorial Scholarships: Samuel Buzzell and Lydia Maitland

Key Club Award: Kolena Vercessi-Clarke

Larry Wagner Math Award: Stephanie Joseph

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Benjamin King

Master Musician Award: Thomas Daley

M & R Charities, Inc. Scholarship: Stephen Harlow

National Federation of High Schools Awards of Excellence: Jennings Lobel and Abigail Rosenthal

National Merit Scholar: Thomas Daley

National Merit Finalist: Andrew Silverman

National Merit Semifinalist: Kai Reinsborough

New England Federal STEM Scholarship: Chiara Antonioli

Outstanding Business Student Awards: Ethan Oglesby and Madeline Huber

Outstanding English Student Awards: Anna Cornish and Weller Henderson

Outstanding Essayist Awards: Lena Heinrich and Kolena Vercessi-Clarke

Palmer Awards: William Burroughs and Lydia Maitland

Pat Mraz Library Scholarship: Jacob Goss

Power Reading Award: Michael Russo

Principal’s Leadership Awards: Chiara Antonioli and Peter Trombley

Prudential Spirit of Community Award: Connor Durochia

Renaissance Artist Award: Anna Cornish

Robert J. Pepper Science Award: Megan Robert

Sara Grayson Memorial Awards: Willow Goldberg and Alexa Kartschoke

School Directors’ Awards: Willem Hillier and Emma Ramirez-Richer

Theatre Awards: Shea Dunlop and Kai Reinsborough

Tom Titus Track and Field Award: Scott Stanley

Tomorrow’s Business Leader Award (FBLA): Preston Webb

Twenty First Century—Social Studies Award: Olivia Voth

UVM Math Test Certificate of Merit: Thomas Daley

Vergilian Latin Awards: Emma Rosenau and Cooper Birdsall

Visual Arts Department Awards: Marley Olson and Alexandra Quatt

VSADA Scholar/Athlete Awards: Lindsey Albertelli, Oliver Bijur, Alexandra Bisaccia, Nathaniel Coffin, Natalie Durieux, Emma Hoechner, Sadie Hoechner, Jennifer Ireland, Jennings Lobel, Shannon Loiseau, Lydia Maitland, Marley Olson, Rebecca Provost, Rafael Ribeiro, Bella Rieley, Abigail Rosenthal, Andrew Silverman, Scott Stanley, Hanna Swett, Ryan Trus and Joseph Warren

Williston Area Lions Club / Herb Goodrich Memorial Scholarship: Mia O’Farrell

Williston-Richmond Rotary Scholarships: Chiara Antonioli, Lily Cote and Mia O’Farrell

Zeke Kassel Memorial Awards: Lucy Mathews and Clarence Talbott