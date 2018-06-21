CVU seniors receive awards and scholarships

The awards are listed first followed by recipients’ names.
ACT Student Champion Award: Victoria Bergstein
American Mathematics Competition: Thomas Daley
Ancient Greece Awards: Halina Vercessi-Clarke and Shea Dunlop
Army ROTC Scholarships: Alexandra Bisaccia and Cale Bombardier
Arthur H. Scott Scholarship Awards: Davis Allen, Lily Cote, Shea Dunlop, H. Roarke Flad, Alexa Kartschoke, Mia O’Farrell, Jaden Rogers and Jonathan Walsh
Bryan Daniel Memorial Award: William Burroughs
Champlain Lanes / M & R Charities, Inc.: Madison Denton
Coach David Bremner Awards: Oliver Bijur and Natalie Durieux
Craig Sampson Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Trus
Creative Writing Awards: Sage Coates-Farley and Alexa Kartschoke
CVU Redhawk Football Award: Stephen Harlow
Design Technology Awards: Willem Hillier and Samuel Crites
Diligence Awards: Sophia Barton, Kevin Conger, Kayla Guczek-Nasab and Danielle Scribner
Donald Moore Cross Country Scholarship: Jennifer Ireland
Dylan Peters Visual Arts Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Francis
El Premio de Español: Kolena Vercessi-Clarke, Cooper Birdsall and Halina Vercessi-Clarke
Environmental Activism Award: Emma Ramirez-Richer
Eunice B. Farr Incentive Award: Abigail Francis
Excellence in Science Awards: Evan Chen and Grace Hemmelgarn
Faculty Awards: Josephine Fox and Benjamin Stevens
Family and Consumer Science Award: Josephine Sinopoli
French V Language Awards: Sarah Clauss, Logan Griswold, Kendall Blanck, Molly Duncan, Natalie Durieux and Weller Henderson
Friends of CVU School Spirit Award: Weller Henderson
Girls Nite Out Productions Scholarship: Alexa Kartschoke
Gov. Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship: Grace Hemmelgarn
Greg Cluff Award: Peter Trombley
Hart Athletic Awards: Hanna Swett and Joseph Warren
Integrity Award: Tadj DuVernay
John Philip Sousa Band Award: Erica Bliss
Kathy M. Stringer Devost Scholarship: Iris Mann
Kevin Riell Memorial Scholarships: Samuel Buzzell and Lydia Maitland
Key Club Award: Kolena Vercessi-Clarke
Larry Wagner Math Award: Stephanie Joseph
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Benjamin King
Master Musician Award: Thomas Daley
M & R Charities, Inc. Scholarship: Stephen Harlow
National Federation of High Schools Awards of Excellence: Jennings Lobel and Abigail Rosenthal
National Merit Scholar: Thomas Daley
National Merit Finalist: Andrew Silverman
National Merit Semifinalist: Kai Reinsborough
New England Federal STEM Scholarship: Chiara Antonioli
Outstanding Business Student Awards: Ethan Oglesby and Madeline Huber
Outstanding English Student Awards: Anna Cornish and Weller Henderson
Outstanding Essayist Awards: Lena Heinrich and Kolena Vercessi-Clarke
Palmer Awards: William Burroughs and Lydia Maitland
Pat Mraz Library Scholarship: Jacob Goss
Power Reading Award: Michael Russo
Principal’s Leadership Awards: Chiara Antonioli and Peter Trombley
Prudential Spirit of Community Award: Connor Durochia
Renaissance Artist Award: Anna Cornish
Robert J. Pepper Science Award: Megan Robert
Sara Grayson Memorial Awards: Willow Goldberg and Alexa Kartschoke
School Directors’ Awards: Willem Hillier and Emma Ramirez-Richer
Theatre Awards: Shea Dunlop and Kai Reinsborough
Tom Titus Track and Field Award: Scott Stanley
Tomorrow’s Business Leader Award (FBLA): Preston Webb
Twenty First Century—Social Studies Award: Olivia Voth
UVM Math Test Certificate of Merit: Thomas Daley
Vergilian Latin Awards: Emma Rosenau and Cooper Birdsall
Visual Arts Department Awards: Marley Olson and Alexandra Quatt
VSADA Scholar/Athlete Awards: Lindsey Albertelli, Oliver Bijur, Alexandra Bisaccia, Nathaniel Coffin, Natalie Durieux, Emma Hoechner, Sadie Hoechner, Jennifer Ireland, Jennings Lobel, Shannon Loiseau, Lydia Maitland, Marley Olson, Rebecca Provost, Rafael Ribeiro, Bella Rieley, Abigail Rosenthal, Andrew Silverman, Scott Stanley, Hanna Swett, Ryan Trus and Joseph Warren
Williston Area Lions Club / Herb Goodrich Memorial Scholarship: Mia O’Farrell
Williston-Richmond Rotary Scholarships: Chiara Antonioli, Lily Cote and Mia O’Farrell
Zeke Kassel Memorial Awards: Lucy Mathews and Clarence Talbott