Digging out to move ahead

Photo by Jim Dickerson

Gas tanks at the site of the former Steve’s Citgo on the corner of Route 7 and Ferry Road in Charlotte were removed on Monday. The property has been for sale for years, and the Spear family has faced several obstacles in their attempts to sell it. A plan last winter to build a gas station and convenience store was scrapped due to issues with vehicle access and a nearby wetland. Environmental issues surrounding the gas tanks were another such problem; their removal should open up more possibilities for the property.

