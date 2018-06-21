Firetrucks galore and more for Hinesburg’s first Old Home Week

There’s going to be a lot fire trucks at Hinesburg’s first Old Home Week parade this year.

In the works for some three years, the 2018 Independence Day celebration has expanded to encompass the July 4 holiday and the Hinesburg Fire Department’s 75th anniversary.

The events and celebrations will stretch across five days starting with the traditional parade on June 30 this year – moved up from the fourth so as many local fire departments and parade groups as possible can take part.

Traditionally, Hinesburg’s Fourth of July festivities happen on July 4. But this year’s significance for the Fire Department convinced recreation officials to expand it to a multi-day celebration.

The biggest change is moving the parade to Saturday, June 30.

“These are the first responders that walk away from their family traditions when the sirens go off,” said Jennifer McCuin, Hinesburg recreation coordinator.

“The Fire Association asked us to move it to get as much participation as possible from other towns’ fire departments.”

Hinesburg Fire Chief Al Barber said the earlier parade will allow more groups to participate, such as the Shriners, the Vermont State Police Color Guard, the Vermont National Guard Color Guard, and a local pipe band.

The after-parade celebration will be at the Fire Station where more than 50 fire trucks will congregate, joined by the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Response Team helicopter, Barber said.

Old Home Week schedule

• StoryWalk at the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest from June 24 to July 6. The children’s picture book “Over in the Meadow” by Ezra Jack Keats will be displayed along the trail leading from the Gilman Road trailhead parking lot to the Hidden Meadow. This is a collaboration between the Trails Committee, Annette’s Preschool and Montpelier’s Hubbard-Kellogg Library.

• Carpenter-Carse Library Book Sale from June 29 to July 1 at the Town Hall. June 29: 4-9 p.m. June 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and during the barn dance on July 1. People who spend $20 or more at the sale are eligible to enter to win raffle prizes.

• Plant and strawberry shortcake sale by Responsible Growth Hinesburg from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall on June 29.

• Remember Baker bluegrass concert at the Town Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 29.

• Silent Auction featuring antiques, artwork, music lessons, gift certificates to shows and events, local food items, and a Little Treasures table. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town Hall. Proceeds benefit RGH.

• Independence Day Parade line up begins at 10 a.m. and the parade starts at 11 a.m. on June 30. There will also be the book sale in the Town Hall, an ice cream social in front of the Mason’s Building and two food vendors at Hinesburg Community School.

• Hinesburg’s Firemen’s Association 75th anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fire apparatus will park behind the Hinesburg Fire Station with visiting fire apparatus on display, color guard, department presentations, cake and cold drinks, historical displays, family activities and food vendors.

• Overlook Trail Hike on Sunday, July 1 at 10 a.m. the Trails Committee will host a hike starting at the Town Hall and heading up to the Overlook Trail and back. Committee member George Dameron, a St. Michael’s College history professor will lead the discussion and provide historical perspective.

• Great Vermont Barn Dance from 1-2:30 p.m. hosted by Rik Palieri at the Town Hall. The live-streamed performance features Hungrytown and Green Mountain Volunteers, along with storytellers, Rick Cedallos and Bill Torrey and more.

• Farmer’s Market Craft Fair behind the fire station on the green from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, July 2. Any vendors must provide their own tables and pop-up tents if needed. Please contact Diane Barber at dbarber7541@gmail.com to register.

• The 40th Army Band will perform behind HCS from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 2. There will also be a BBQ fundraiser.

• Hilly Hobble Foot Race hosted by the Eddy Family. Registration begins at 6 p.m. on July 3 in front of Hinesburg Community School. The 10k starts at 6:30 p.m. at the bottom of Buck Hill Rd. West, the 5k begins at 7 p.m., and the Kid’s 2k begins in Veteran’s Park in front of Good Times Café at 7:10 p.m. All runners finish in Veteran’s Park. All proceeds benefit the Hinesburg Fireworks.

• Cedar Knoll’s Firecracker Scramble begins at 10 a.m. on July 4 at Cedar Knoll Country Club.

• Picnic on the lawn On July 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. there will be food music and games on the lawn behind Hinesburgh Public House. Musical performances by Rodney Putnam, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Insiders, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; the Tenderbellies, 6-8 p.m. Burgers, sausages, ribs, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Also beach volleyball, a dunking booth, games for kids, and free ice cold watermelon.

• Fireworks are at dusk behind the Hinesburg Community School on July 4. Look for food vendors in the parking lot.