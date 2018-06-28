Carpenter-Carse Library News

Summer Reading Program Summer reading events are planned for children ages 5-10 (some are for all ages, as noted below) and are all free. Registration is open and available online and at the library. Check the website for the entire lineup: carpentercarse.org.

Storytime Tuesdays 9:30-10 a.m. for children up to age 5 and their caregivers enjoy songs, stories, rhymes and games. Followed by snack and open play time. Free.

New Library Hours starting July 1 The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays.

Stream and download music at the library Coming July 1 the library will begin hosting a new music streaming and downloading service called Freegal. Accessible online (all you need is your library card), patrons will be able to stream and download many different types of music from the internet. Watch for classes on using the news service.

Don’t miss a thing Sign up for the library’s e-newsletter for announcements and upcoming programs at carpentercarse.org.