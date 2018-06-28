Charlotte Library News

Friends of the Library Book Sale Donate through July 6 during library hours. Sale is Sunday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Town Green. Food and refreshments, too. See the library website for donation guidelines. charlottepubliclibrary.org.

LEGO Club Thursdays June 28 to July 26 10 a.m. Build your own creations and test your imagination and LEGO skills in the weekly challenge. A drop-in program for kids in grades 3 and up.

Preschool Story Time Fridays through July 27 at 10:30 a.m. Drop in for stories, songs and crafts. For ages 3-5.

Summer of Numbers Can doing math in the summer be fun? Yes, with the Summer of Numbers and a daily math problem. Pick up a constellation chart and star stickers to track your progress. For all ages.

Coming in July: Tuesday story times at Adam’s Berry Farm; Reading Rocks on Mondays and Wednesdays.

For adults:

• July book group at the Charlotte Senior Center Reading “Serve It Forth” by M.F.K. Fisher. Meets Mondays in July at 10:30 a.m. The first series of essays by the famed food writer takes readers on an animated journey through culinary history. Call the Senior Center to register: 425-6345.

• Tech Time on Wednesdays in July, 10 a.m. to noon. Want to download a book or learn a language online? Need help with your smartphone? Drop in for personalized help with a tech librarian.

• Hammock-Nappers Book Club is reading a book a month. Find copies at the library. July’s selection is “The 19th Wife” by David Ebershoff. In August: “As Lie is to Grin” by Simeon Marsalis. Find the Charlotte Library Hammock-Nappers Book Group on Facebook.