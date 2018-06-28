State Department hosts Passport Day this Saturday in St. Albans

The Vermont Passport Agency hosts a special event this Saturday in St. Albans to accept applications for U.S. passport books and passport cards.

The event is part of the U.S. Department of State’s family travel campaign. Saturday hours make it easier to apply in person around a family’s school and work schedules.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 50 S. Main St., St. Albans.

Appointments are required and can be made online or by calling the National Passport Information at 1-877-487-2778. The website is passportappointment.travel.state.gov.

Officials will accept payment by credit card, personal check, money order or exact cash.

Both parents and legal guardians must apply in person with their child if the child is under age 16. If one parent or guardian is unable to appear in person, the State Department has special requirements for parental consent depending on the family’s situation. Learn more at travel.state.gov/passports/children.

For information on passport forms and fees, visit travel.state.gov.