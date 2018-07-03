Kayaker still missing off Shelburne Point

A New Jersey man is still missing after officials say his kayak overturned in Lake Champlain Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Vermont State Police, and Shelburne and Charlotte rescue crews worked around the clock Monday evening into Tuesday after someone reported seeing a man holding onto his overturned kayak.

Officials believe that Eric Plett, 41, of Weehawken, N.J., flipped his kayak near the Dunder Rock area of Shelburne Point. Rescue crews were dispatched around 7:10 p.m., Shelburne Police said.

The Coast Guard searched for the missing man all night.

“The man was confirmed missing by a separate correlating report from a group he was kayaking with that stated his kayak had capsized and he planned to swim to shore. The group did not see him return to shore and he was not wearing a life jacket when they last saw him,” the Coast Guard reported.

At 7 p.m. the National Weather Service measured winds at about 15 knots at the Burlington Airport.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night the Facebook page Chittenden County Fire Buffs wrote: “Command advising severe weather coming across the lake with a lot of lightning, pulling operations off the lake.”

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew also joined the search.