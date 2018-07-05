CHRISTIAN NORTON MAGLARIS

HINESBURG – Christian Maglaris, age 23 (known to his family as Norton), died on Wednesday June 27, 2018 due to an automobile accident.

He was born on May 1, 1995 to Guy and Bobbi-Jo Maglaris. Christian always enjoyed playing his drums and video games, cleaning his car, and spending time with his family, especially his beloved second cousin Cooper Heney and his goddaughter Tessa Heney.

Christian graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 2013, and went on to attend Community College of Vermont.

Christian is survived by his parents, Bobbi-Jo (Estey) and Guy Maglaris; his favorite sister, Cassidy Maglaris and her significant other Jon Riggs; paternal grandparents, Gloria and Stephen Maglaris Jr.; maternal grandmother, Millie Estey, and maternal grandfather Joseph Wayne Estey; aunts and uncles, Kelly and Tod Lyman, Hope and James Estey, Rebecca and Stephen Maglaris III; cousins, Jenna and David Heney, Kasey Lyman, Stephanie and Cory Hebert, Misty and Jason Hammond, and Stephen and Samantha Maglaris IV, Jasmine and Denis Macintosh, Katy and James Estey and their children.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. Donations can be made in Christian’s memory to the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

The family also invites you to share memories and condolences online by visiting awrfh.com.