Stock up on books at Charlotte sale

The Charlotte Library Book Sale is a great time to stock up on year-round reading material.

The sale will be held Sunday, July 8 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the Charlotte Town Green, 115 Ferry Rd.

Discover high quality, inexpensive used books in all imaginable genres for all ages. A tent on the town green enables pleasant book shopping, rain or shine.

When you’ve sated your book appetite, grab some breakfast or lunch from one of the several food vendors, including Farmers & Foragers, Luisa’s Pierogis, Northern Bayou’s Cold Brew coffee, Miss Weinerz Donuts, Dragonfly Sugarworks and Gusto Gelato.

The July used book sale was established by the Friends of The Charlotte Library in 1998, with proceeds from the event supporting the Charlotte Library.

Upcoming programs and events: Reading Rocks Mondays: July 9, 16, 23 at 10:30 a.m. Discover all things “rock” from rockets, rock music, and geology, the study of rocks! For kids in grades 3 and up.

Reading fun at Adam’s Berry Farm: Tuesdays, July 10, 17, 24 & 31 at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the farm for summer berries, great stories, gardening and busy activities. All ages.

Rock ’n’ Read Wednesdays: July 11, 18 at 10:30 a.m. The same fun as the Monday group, but for the younger elementary set. For kids in grades K-2.

Rock Out at Preschool Storytime: Fridays through July 27 at 10:30 a.m. Drop in for stories, songs and crafts. For ages 3-5.