Two Shelburne landmarks find new life

Two village landmarks on Shelburne Road are getting new life as one expands its already iconic offerings and the other puts a new spin on an old space.

Village Wine & Coffee is getting bigger while and Peg & Ter’s is taking over the iconic Café Shelburne space.

Johnny and Tina Helzer bought the Café Shelburne building in January and got to work renovating the historic building to transform it into a modern space. Peg & Ter’s is named after Tina’s parents, who were, Johnny said, “the consummate hosts. They were always ready with a cocktail at 5 o’clock and always having dinner parties; they were very community focused.”

The Helzers are striving to bring that spirit to their restaurant.

Charlotte firm Sutherland Construction did the renovation work, turning a dark space into a light, airy, and open one. A sizable bar, with fun cocktail offerings like the Silo & Kombucha Highball, sits in the front with a view to the street. The menu from Cory Perkins features traditional items with a twist like sweet potato tacos or a fried chicken sandwich with avocado crème.

Johnny has a wine and food background, most recently with Dedalus Wine Shop in Burlington. Tina worked in finance for many years in Los Angeles and New York City, and is managing the financial aspects of the business.

The couple lives in Charlotte.

Down the street in the center of town, longtime Village Wine & Coffee owner Kevin Clayton, who has been waking up Shelburne residents and then helping them unwind at the end of the day for years, recently expanded his shop into the entire first floor of his building at the corner of Route 7 and Harbor Road.

The old Patina space is now the wine shop, designed by Shelburne architects Selin and Selin, and the coffee shop will remain in its old space but with more room. There is also an art gallery in the back, which will continue the shop’s tradition of featuring local art. While renovations continue, the business is still open and serving coffee and pastries.