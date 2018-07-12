Author reads from new poetry collection

Vermont author Eileen Rockefeller will read from her 2017 collection of poems, titled “Space Between,” Friday at Shelburne Farms.

The poems follow her 2013 memoir, “Being a Rockefeller, Becoming Myself.” The new pieces offer insight into private relationships with people, nature, and spirit.

Rockefeller, the youngest daughter of David and Peggy Rockefeller, is a great-granddaughter of John D. Rockefeller.

In addition to her writing, Rockefeller is a proponent of mind/body health, social and emotional learning, and innovative philanthropy for clean energy.

The reading is at the Shelburne Farms Coach Barn Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A discussion and book-signing will follow. Free. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/EileenRockefeller. More information online at EileenRockefeller.com.