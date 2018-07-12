Shred paper, toss computer hard drives at NEFCU Shred Fest July 14

By on No Comment

New England Federal Credit Union will host one of its regular free Shred Fest events Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Harvest Lane branch in Williston.

Shred Fest is intended for individuals to drop off paper documents such as bank statements, bills, invoices, etc. to be shredded to ensure privacy and protect against identity theft and fraud. People may drop off up to five boxes of documents per person.

Participants can even watch on a video monitor as their documents are shredded by SecurShred, a local documents-shredding company.

Because sensitive financial and

Shred paper, toss computer hard drives at NEFCU Shred Fest July 14 added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.