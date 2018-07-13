Farm to Ballet returns to Shelburne Farms Saturday

Farm to Ballet, the uniquely Vermont production that brings together dancers, musicians, farmers and food returns to Shelburne Farms for a fourth summer July 14.

The performance at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn adjacent the Breeding Barn will be one of eight by the dance company held at farms across the state this summer.

Produced by Ballet Vermont, the performance will include a live string sextet. The ballet tells the story of a Vermont farm from spring to fall and it takes place without traditional staging, lights, or backdrops of a theater-based performance.

Professional dancer and Avi Waring of Wolcott returns in the title role of the farmer and she leads a cast of accomplished dancers.

Over the last three summer seasons, Farm to Ballet also has raised more than $55,000 in support of sustainable agriculture.

Tre McCarney, community programs director at Shelburne Farms, said the summer ballet performances raise money that’s used during the school year for the Jr. Iron Chef program, a statewide student culinary competition hosted by Vermont FEED, a Farm to School Project of Shelburne Farms and NOFA-VT.

Audience members should bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the show on the lawn. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be inside the barn.

Concessions include Pizza Verita and Fork in the Road, a cash bar with local beer, wine, and ciders, and Sisters of Anarchy ice cream.

Farm to Ballet was started by former professional dancer and Vermont native Chatch Pregger after teaching adult ballet classes in an outdoor setting.

Tickets: $20 in advance for adults, $25 the day of the performannce; kids 12 and under are free. Tickets and full schedule are available online at farmtoballet.org.