The Rover visits Charlotte to collect household hazardous waste

The Chittenden Solid Waste District’s mobile collection unit for household hazardous waste – known as “the Rover” – visits Charlotte on Saturday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Rover will set up at the town salt shed on Root Road.

It provides free drop-off of household hazardous leftovers such as paints and stains, automotive fluids, batteries, hobby supplies, marine flares, pesticides, fertilizers, household cleaners, beauty supplies, and anything with the words “Danger,” “Caution,” “Warning,” or “Poison” on the label.

The Rover does not accept asbestos, explosives, or prescription drugs.

Residents of neighboring Chittenden County communities are welcome to drop off at the event as well. The Rover serves Chittenden County households only.

In addition to the Rover events, the district will accept household hazardous waste for free year-round at the CSWD Environmental Depot, 1011 Airport Parkway in South Burlington. The Environmental Depot is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

More information about the Rover is available online at cswd.net/rover.