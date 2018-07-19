Vermont Fresh Network hosts dinner at Shelburne Farms Aug. 5

The Vermont Fresh Network is holding its 22nd Annual Forum Dinner on Sunday, August 5 at 5 p.m. Chefs and farmers from around the state will nourish guests in the Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms.

The night begins with a cocktail hour, and at 6 p.m. diners will experience a selection of small dishes prepared by twenty Vermont Fresh Network chefs, including James Beard semi-finalist Chef Cara Chigazola-Tobin of Honey Road and Vermont Chef of the year Sigal Rocklin of the Reluctant Panther in Manchester. The evening ends with an ice cream social on the lawn.

Organizers said tickets sales are “limited to provide an evening with space for diners to talk to chefs, food producers, and each other as they taste their way through the night.”

There will be contests and a silent auction.

Tickets are $60 for VFN members and $75 for non-members. Details at: vermontfresh.net. The dinner is a fundraiser for Vermont Fresh Network and all proceeds go to continuing programming to bring Vermont-produced food to the table.