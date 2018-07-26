Charlotte Library News

Reading fun at Adam’s Berry Farm Tuesdays. July 31 at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the farm for a summer of berries, great stories, gardening and busy activities. All ages.

Rock out at Preschool Story Time Friday. July 27 at 10:30 a.m. Drop in for stories, songs and crafts. For ages 3-5.

Lego Club Thursdays. July 26 at 10 a.m. Build your own creations and test your imagination and Lego skills in the weekly challenge. A drop-in program for grades 3 and up.

Steam Challenge camp Monday-Thursday, July 30-Aug 2, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Explore all parts of the science, tech, engineering, arts & math world. A new hands-on project each day! Sign up for one day or all four. For rising 4th-8th graders. In partnership with RETN and supported by steam grants from local donors.

Summer of Numbers Can doing math in the summer be fun? Yes, with the Summer of Numbers and a daily math problem. Just pick up a constellation chart and star stickers to track your progress. For all ages.

Summer book group at the Senior Center Mondays. August 6-20 at 10:30 a.m. “The Handmaid’s Tale” became a dystopian TV hit last fall. Read the novel by Margaret Atwood on which it was based. Copies are available at the Charlotte Library and Charlotte Senior Center prior to the first meeting.

Hammock-nappers book club: a book a month!

Hop in your hammock for the second year of our laid-back book group! You can pick up copies of our monthly selections and then settle in for a leisurely read. July’s selection is “The 19th Wife” by David Ebershoff; August: “As lie is to Grin” by Simeon Marsalis. On Facebook at Charlotte Library Hammock Nappers Book Group.