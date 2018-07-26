Sweet Pea & Friends author visits Hinesburg for stories and book give-away

Popular author and illustrator John Churchman, creator of the Sweet Pea & Friends series—including the book “The SheepOver”—will visit Hinesburg Community School to tell stories and give away free books.

On Thursday, August 2 at 10:30 a.m., Churchman will share stories about his animal friends and each child will get to pick two free new books. The event is part of the Children’s Literacy Foundation’s Summer Readers program. The program is designed to help combat summer slide learning loss, to which low-income children are particularly susceptible, by getting kids excited about reading and writing and providing them with high-quality reading materials for the summer.

The program will serve up to 10,000 kids at more than 140 sites across VT and NH this summer.