Carpenter-Carse talk focuses on Lyme and tick-borne illnesses

Carpenter-Carse Library hosts a special presentation on Lyme disease and tick-borne illnesses on Tuesday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Pat Bannerman, vice-president of VTLyme.org will share a presentation covering the basics of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses along with prevention strategies and educational resources.

Vermont continues to have one of the highest rates of reported cases of Lyme disease per capita in the United States. Education, awareness, and prevention is important for all Vermonters.

The talk is free and open to the public. At the library. Information: carpentercarse.org.

