GPS Soccer camp in Hinesburg begins Monday

Global Premier Soccer Vermont Camp programs in Hinesburg will be held for both half- and full-day sessions next week, July 30 through Aug. 3.

Campers will be grouped by age for the sessions held behind Hinesburg Town Hall.

The sessions will include age-specific training and games to help players improve in a positive environment.

The groups are: U6 (age 3-6), 9-10:30 a.m., $90; U8-U14 (age 7-14) 9 a.m. to noon, $120; U8-U14 (age 7-14) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fee: $195.

All coaches will be local staff under the direction of camp director and everyone’s favorite coach, Iain Manson.

Each player will receive a GPS t-shirt.

Enroll online at gps-vermont.com/vacationschedule.