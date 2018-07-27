GPS Soccer camp in Hinesburg begins Monday

By on No Comment

Global Premier Soccer Vermont Camp programs in Hinesburg will be held for both half- and full-day sessions next week, July 30 through Aug. 3.

Campers will be grouped by age for the sessions held behind Hinesburg Town Hall.

The sessions will include age-specific training and games to help players improve in a positive environment.

The groups are: U6 (age 3-6), 9-10:30 a.m., $90; U8-U14 (age 7-14) 9 a.m. to noon, $120; U8-U14 (age 7-14) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fee: $195.

All coaches will be local staff under the direction of camp director and everyone’s favorite coach, Iain Manson.

Each player will receive a GPS t-shirt.

Enroll online at gps-vermont.com/vacationschedule.

GPS Soccer camp in Hinesburg begins Monday added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.