Kids can clown around at School of Foolery camp

As part of Burlington’s Festival of Fools week, Burlington City Arts is presenting “Mr. Woodhead’s School of Foolery,” a circus arts and clowning camp for kids ages 8-14.

The camp runs from August 1-3 at the Burlington City Arts Center. This year’s special program is led by Charlotte resident Woody Keppel along with performers Kenny Raskin and Michael Trautman.

The camp will focus on more than just clowning. “Kids will learn the fundamentals of circus artistry and physical comedy while embracing the power of play,” Keppel said. Children don’t need experience, just the desire to play, have fun, and move their bodies.

The School of Foolery camp will culminate with a 3 p.m. performance on the top block of Church Street on Friday, Aug 3, the first day of the 11th annual Festival of Fools.

School of Foolery instructors have starred in Cirque du Soleil, on Broadway, Sesame Street, Big Apple Circus and have taught clowning and circus arts to kids of all ages around the world. Register at burlingtoncityarts.org/summer camps/school of foolery or call 800-FOOLERY.