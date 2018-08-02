Charlotte Democrats nominate justice of the peace candidates

Charlotte Democrats met July 26 to nominate candidates for Justice of the Peace in Charlotte who will be on the November general election ballot.

Charlotte has 12 justices of the peace and each party may nominate a slate.

The six Democratic candidates are all incumbents: Jill Abilock, Greg Cluff, Lorna Jimerson, Leo Laberge, Michael Krasnow, and Seth Zimmerman.

Justices of the peace include working with the town clerk to oversee elections and serving on the Board of Civil Authority and on the Board of Tax Abatement. Justices perform weddings and act as notaries.

Some Democratic candidates running for county offices attended the caucus including probate judge candidates Judge Greg Glennon and former mayor of Winooski Bill Norful. Two of the four candidates for assistant judge, incumbent Judges Connie Ramsey and Charles Delaney attended as well as Chittenden County Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin who is seeking re-election.

The candidates discussed their reasons for running, their qualifications, and the responsibilities of the offices they are seeking.