CVU summer thespians present ‘The Little Mermaid’ musical

Champlain Valley Union High School’s Summer Theatre’s production of “The Little Mermaid” hits the stage from Aug. 10-12. Rising freshmen and sophomores participated in a three-week theater camp that culminates in three performances. Father-son duo Ben Recchia, artistic director, and Carl Recchia, music director, along with older students and CVU theater alumni ran the camp and are assisting with the show.

The full-scale musical includes memorable songs recognizable from the hit Disney movie. Performances take place on Friday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.; and Sundau, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. Performances are in the CVU auditorium. Tickets are $9, $7 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at the door or online in advance at ticketsource.us/cvutheatre.