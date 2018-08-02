EDGE swimmers dominate Champlain Valley Swim meet

By LAUREN READ

The EDGE Swim Team made it five Champlain Valley Swim League championships in a row, with a sweep of the girls and boys competitions on Friday and Saturday at the Sandhill Pool in Essex.

The EDGE girls topped second-place Burlington Tennis Club by over 600 points, while the boys passed by the Town of Essex but just 40 points. The combined 2,597 points gave EDGE the league title for the fifth year in a row.

The EDGE swimmers who qualified will now head to the Vermont Swim Association State Championships this weekend at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction.

Strong relay performances helped to pace the EDGE girls team with wins in the: 100 meter freestyle relay (8 and under girls), the 100M medley relay (8 and under girls), 200M freestyle relay (12 and under girls), 200M medley relay (12 and under girls), 200M freestyle relay (14 and under girls) and the 200M medley relay (14 and under girls).

The relay success carried onto the boys side as well, with wins in the 100M medley relay (8 and under), 100M freestyle relay (10 and under boys), 100M medley relay (10 and under boys), 200M freestyle relay (12 and under boys) and the 200M medley relay (12 and under boys).

Charley Fahey was the top individual performer for the EDGE, capturing wins in the 25 meter freestyle race, the 25M backstroke, the 25M butterfly and the 100 meter individual medley in the 10 and under boys category.

Double winners for the EDGE include: Emma Main (10 and under girls) freestyle, backstroke; Marin Hemmett (12 and under girls) 100 free, backstroke; Ella Miller (18 and under girls) 50 back, 100 back; and Miles Cochran (18 and under boys) 100 breast, 100 fly.

Another standout double winner was Cassie Woodson who nabbed two wins for the Burlington Tennis Club team, coming in first in the 100M butterfly and the 50M butterfly in the 18 and under girls group. The BTC’s Fiona Reiner also captured a first-place win in the 200M freestyle event in the 18 and under girls category.

Triple winners for the EDGE include: Esther Cuneo (14 and under girls) 50 breast, 50 back, 100 individual medley; Heath Schnipke (8 and under boys) 50 free, 25 fly, 100 individual medley; and Dan Coel (12 and under boys) 50 free, 100 free, 200 free.

A full list of meet results is online on the Champlain Valley Swim League website: cvslvt.com/home.html.