Hinesburg sets tax rate for fiscal year 2019

STAFF REPORT

The Hinesburg Selectboard has set the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year 2019.

The municipal tax rate will increase from $0.4941 in fiscal year 2018 to $0.5090 for every $100 of property value, which is just over a 3 percent increase. A house worth $200,000 will have a municipal tax bill of $1,018, town officials said.

This increase is less than projected at Town Meeting, due to a larger-than-expected increase in the grand list as well as conservative spending by many municipal departments, said Renae Marshall, Hinesburg town administrator.

The major drivers of the increase in the fiscal 2019 municipal budget were the bond payments for the highway garage and the solar trackers, which added $241,661 to the municipal budget for the coming year.

The education tax rates are set by the State of Vermont and are $1.4487 for residential property and $1.5667 for non-residential in fiscal year 2019. The total tax rates when combining the municipal rate with the education rates will be $1.9577 per $100 assessed residential property value and $2.0757 for non-residential property value.

Hinesburg property owners pay taxes once a year. Tax payments are due on November 15.