Charlotte sets tax rate for 2019

STAFF REPORT

The Charlotte Selectboard has set the tax rate for fiscal year 2019.

The municipal tax rate is set at $0.1986 per $100 of assessed property value. The education tax rate for Charlotte is $1.4866 for every $100 of assessed value.

A residential property valued at $300,000 would have a $4,459.80 tax bill.

The taxes rate this fiscal year increased 4.8 percent from 2018.

Two of the main expenses for this year’s budget are the town garage, which will cost $153,000 and the highway budget, which costs taxpayers $686,680.

Charlotte property owners pay taxes once a year. Bills will be mailed in August with tax payments due by Nov. 15.