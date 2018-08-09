CVU students present ‘Little Mermaid’

By Madeline Hughes

For the past two summers rising juniors, seniors and Champlain Valley Union theater alumni volunteer to induct incoming freshmen and sophomores to CVU’s theater department.

This year, students are bringing audiences under the sea to experience “The Little Mermaid.”

The summer theater program is “to welcome people into the performing arts family, help people make friends and help them get to know part of the building,” said Benjamin Recchia, artistic director. The Charlotte CVU graduate is a junior at the University of Vermont.

Having directed shows at Charlotte Central School when Recchia was attending CVU, he translated his experience and charisma to continue directing shows at CVU with the help of family and friends, said Carl Recchia, Benjamin’s father and CVU’s choral director.

Cast member Kennedy Hawkins just moved to the area from Texas. “I’ve made new friends, that’s pretty cool,” he said.

Two of the most important parts of the show are ingrained in the set design. Blue and white streamers create a circus-tent-like atmosphere, because Recchia sees the circus as a place where people are accepted for themselves, and the set is decorated with recycled materials to note the ocean trash problem, Carl Recchia said.

Before curtains rise Friday night the thespians worked from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week for four weeks.

“It’s pretty much non-stop, except for lunch and two snack breaks,” student Abby Lord said.

Shows are at CVU Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for students and seniors. They can be purchased at the door and online at bit.ly/CVUtheater.