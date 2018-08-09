Hinesburg Police Log

July 29

12 p.m. An officer was dispatched to a report of a loud disturbance coming from a vehicle parked on Richmond Road near Jourdan Street. The vehicle was gone before police arrived.

1:06 p.m. A couple came in to discuss problems with a neighbor at a residence off of Silver Street.

5:15 p.m. Officers responded to Southwind Drive for a report of a man yelling in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, police determined that it was a verbal argument between a man and a woman.

9:07 p.m. An officer checked out a business alarm south of the village and found no problem.

July 30

10:19 a.m. An officer did a welfare check on an individual at their home at the request of Williston Police. The individual was not home.

10:59 a.m. An officer assisted a driver locked out of their vehicle at a business parking lot in the village.

11:06 a.m. An officer went to a residence on Trilluim Lane as agency assist for a police department in Michigan.

12:20 p.m. Officers responded with Hinesburg Fire and Hinesburg First Response to an injured bicyclist in the Town Forest.

July 31

12:45 p.m. Police took an accident report on a car accident that had happened previously.

3:15 p.m. An officer responded to Pond Road for a report of wire in the roadway.

3:23 p.m. An officer took a report of a fraud that was caught before the victim lost any money. The individual reported receiving a call from a “granddaughter” needing $8,000 dollars to get out of jail. The person she gave the money to felt it was suspicious and did not send the check. It was returned to the victim.

5 p.m. An officer checked out a report of trash dumped at a construction site on Texas Hill Road. Police found a piece of mail with a South Burlington address and that person was contacted. The individual stated he paid someone to remove trash from his property. He took care of the trash and no further action was necessary.

10:37 p.m. Officers responded to a residence on Gilman Road for a family fight. This was determined to be verbal only and no law enforcement action was necessary.

Aug. 1

4 a.m. Police received a report of a woman screaming in the area of Mechanicsville Road and Village Heights. An officer went to the location but did not hear anything; he checked the area but found no one.

7:11 a.m. An officer parked on Richmond Road observed a possible wanted person drive by, followed by another vehicle. Due to unsafe sight distances, the vehicle behind could not be passed and the wanted person took a side road and could not be found.