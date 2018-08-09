News from Charlotte Library

Summer of Numbers: Can doing math in the summer be fun? Yes! The “Summer of Numbers” provides a daily math problem. Pick up a constellation chart and star stickers to track your progress. All ages.

Popcorn and a movie: Tuesdays, Aug. 14, 21 at 10:30 a.m. Cool off on Tuesdays in August with a movie favorite.

Kindergarten Library Card Party: Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m: Drop by to pick up your very own library card, check out some new books, meet some new friends and enjoy some treats.

Summer book group at the Charlotte Senior Center: This group meets on Mondays through Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m. and is reading Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which was turned into a hit TV series last year. Set in a near-future New England in a totalitarian Christian theonomy that has overthrown the United States government, the story focuses on the journey of the handmaid Offred and her role in a commander’s house as servant and surrogate. Copies are available at the Charlotte Library and Charlotte Senior Center.

Hammock-Nappers Book Club: This laid-back group reads a book a month. The August selection is “As Lie is to Grin” by Simeon Marsalis. Join the group on Facebook at Charlotte Library Hammock-Nappers Book Group.

Mystery Book Group: The next meeting is Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. to discuss the novel “The Various Haunts of Men,” by Susan Hill. The story revolves around a London police detective who transfers to a small town where she becomes fascinated by her enigmatic superior and dogged by a missing-person report that leads to more townspeople going missing. Copies are available at the circulation desk.