Obituary — David F. Lyman

HINESBURG – David F. Lyman, 89, a Hinesburg

dairy farmer, peacefully passed away on July 12, 2018,

in his home overlooking his former meadow. He was

born in Burlington, Vt., to Fredric and Violet

Lyman on October 23, 1928.

He is survived by his wife of thirteen years, Barbara O. Lyman; a daughter, Nancy Lee Lyman Goddard; a son, Thomas David

Lyman and his wife Jann; a son, John Kenyan Lyman and his wife, Amy, all of Hinesburg, Vt.; his stepson, David Warren Forrest, II, and his wife, Lisa, of Gloucester, Va., and a stepdaughter, Marty

Forrest Anderson and her husband, Greg, of Flower

Mound, Texas. He also leaves his sister, Anne Farnham of Mount Dora, Fla., along with two nieces and one nephew.

David was blessed with the following grandchildren: Leif Goddard, Tabby Deuso, Michael and Jenn Lyman; Dan, Dalton and Doug Lyman-Muzzy; Savannah Forrest, David James Forrest; Cooper, Blake and Noah Anderson. He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Joan Kohlberg Lyman, in 1996.

David was raised on a dairy farm in Hinesburg and educated in agriculture at the University of Vermont. Following in his father’s footsteps, he owned and operated Lyman Farms from 1960 to 1986. After retiring, he worked with surveyor George Bedard for 10 years. His love of and natural talent for woodworking led to spending many creative hours in his workshop.

Mr. Lyman served on the town of Hinesburg’s Selectboard, the Richmond Creamery board and the Town of Hinesburg Fire Department. He also served as financial secretary and trustee of the United Church of Hinesburg where he was a lifelong member. Delivering Meals on Wheels was always a privilege to him. He loved his community and church but above all, he loved his children.

David was always outstanding in his field. His unique sense of humor was unsurpassed to the delight of so many who knew him. It’s not the kids that say the darndest things, it was David Lyman.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. in the United Church of Hinesburg on Vermont Route 116. There will be a private burial service later at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the United Church of Hinesburg, P.O. Box 39, Hinesburg, VT 05461 or the Hinesburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 12, Hinesburg, VT 05461.