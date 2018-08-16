Learn composting basics with UVM master gardeners

Registration is open for a Vermont master composter course offered this fall by the University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener office.

Register by Sept. 12 for this course which runs Sept. 13 to Nov. 9.

The course will cover composting basics including site and container selection, the biology of composting, recipes for making compost and proper management and troubleshooting of the compost process. Other topics include soil and decomposition ecology, compost for controlling disease, Vermont Act 148 (the state›s universal recycling law) and vermiculture (composting using worms).

The cost is $50 for Vermonters; $150 for out-of-state residents. Details and the registration at go.uvm.edu/vtmastercomposter. Disability-related accommodations are possible. Call the UVM Extension Master Gardener Program office at 656-9562 by Aug. 22.

Participants will receive a Vermont Certificate of Home Composting upon completing the course. Vermont residents interested in educating others about composting may take an additional 10-hour volunteer internship to become certified as a Vermont Master Composter.