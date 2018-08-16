News from Carpenter-Carse Library

Good Forestry Practices and the Management of the Hinesburg Town Forest: Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester, visits to discuss the Hinesburg Town Forest, the current Forest Management Plan, and the upcoming scheduled management activities. Tapper will also discuss forestry practices in our area, timber harvesting, and the challenges to maintaining a healthy and resilient forest environment. This talk will be followed up on Saturday, Sept. 29 with a field trip to the Hinesburg Town Forest. Details on the field trip and a sign-up will be available at this talk.

Tuesday Storytime: Weekly 9:30-10 a.m. Ongoing. Caregivers and children up to age 5 are invited for songs, stories, rhymes and games followed by snack and open play time.

End of Summer Reading Dance Party: Tonight the library celebrates summer readers of all ages. From 5 to 6 p.m., librarians will hand out reading certificates, raffle prizes and book awards. Pizza and ice cream at 6 p.m. followed by a black light dance party until 7:30 p.m. All ages welcome; children under 5 please bring an adult.

Adult Drop-in Coloring Club: Saturday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Adults are invited to the library’s calming drop-in coloring club. Coloring sheets, art supplies, and iced tea will be provided.