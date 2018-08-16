Toss unused meds in new envelopes

The Vermont Department of Health is offering free prescription medication mail-back envelopes as a safe, simple and secure way to dispose of unwanted and unused medications.

Up to eight ounces of unused, expired or unwanted medications, either in their original containers or in a sealed bag, can be put in each pre-addressed, 8- by 11-inch envelope and mailed.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the program builds on the success the state has had in reclaiming prescription medication through Prescription Drug Take Back Days and drug disposal kiosks located around Vermont.

The envelopes are delivered to Stericycle, Inc., for accountable, standardized and secure destruction of the pharmaceutical waste.

The envelopes are available at town offices, health centers, libraries, senior centers, veterinarian offices, and other locations. Envelopes can also be ordered from healthvermont.gov/free-prescription-medication-mail-back-envelopes.

Information: healthvermont.gov.