Aug. 23, 30: 5:30-8 p.m. Weekly food and music festival. Each week has different Slow Food Vermont tastings, live music, guest community organizations, food vendors, kids’ activities. This week’s tasting is with Natural Sugars; music by Julia Caesar; City Market demo on making pesto; reps from Burlington Electric Department and UVM Extension 4-H program. Free. Vendors include: American Flatbread, The Farmhouse Group, Pingala, Lake Champlain Chocolates, The Skinny Pancake, Duino Duende, Citizen Cider, Zero Gravity, Halyard Brewing, Farmers and Foragers, Joy Ride Pops, and Tomgirl Juice. 180 Intervale Road; intervale.org/summervale.

NEW HAVEN

Tourterelle Restaurant & Inn

Fest Noz

Aug. 26: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. “Fest Noz: A Breton Evening” with live music, festive dancing, crêpes and cider. Dance instructor Mary Wesley, musicians Timothy Cummings, Jeremiah McLane, and Alex Kehler (from Wheezer & Squeezer), Alysse Anton (Your French Connection). All ages. $25 advance; $30 day of; general admission and a crêpe and glass of Shacksbury Cider. $10 at door for music and dancing. Cash bar. Tourterelle Restaurant & Inn, 3629 Ethan Allen Highway. Tickets: Facebook or Eventbrite. 453-6309.

RICHMOND

Richmond Farmers Market

Fridays through Oct. 12: 3 to 7 p.m. on the Volunteers Green in Richmond. Local produce, prepared foods, handmade crafts, baked goods, local meat, spirits, live music and more. A dozen new vendors this season. info@richmondfarmersmarketvt.org.

SHELBURNE

All Souls Interfaith Gathering

Outdoor yoga

Aug. 26: 8-9 a.m. Yoga Roots instructors lead outdoor yoga sessions overlooking Lake Champlain to benefit Audubon Vermont. Registration is encouraged so participants may be contacted regarding any changes due to weather, etc. Suggested donation: $10 per class. Information and registration: yogarootsvt.com or 985-0090.

Shelburne Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the village green through Oct. 13. More than 50 vendors from Shelburne and the region. Produce, cheese, prepared foods, crafts, jewelry, art, lots more. Music 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this week by Dixie Six; Full Circle plays Sept. 1. Information online at the Shelburne Business and Professional Association website: sbpavt.org.

Shelburne Town Offices

Planning Commission

Draft town plan

Aug. 23: 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Shelburne’s Planning Commission is working on rewriting the town’s comprehensive plan and is seeking public opinion. Two comment sessions will be held on Aug. 23. Copies of the draft plan are available at goo.gl/M4KWhg. Light refreshments will be provided. Information: Planning and Zoning office at 985-5118; email Director of Planning and Zoning Dean Pierce at dpierce@shelburnevt.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Hadassah’s Annual Gala Luncheon

Israel at 70: A Musical Tour

Aug. 26: noon. Honoring Louise Stoll. Guest speaker Dr. Janice Weinman, executive director and Hadassah CEO. Israeli musicians Hamutal and Arnon Zimra. Catered by Rachel Jacobs of Vermont Kosher. Silent auction and drawing. $36. Temple Sinai, 500 Swift St. Tickets: hadassah.org/events/vermontannualgala2018. Information: Linda, 644-6650, snobunny@pshift.com

WARREN

Warren United Church

Annual benefit barbecue

Aug. 25: 5 to 7 p.m. Rain or shine. Texas-style pulled pork, BBQ chicken, homemade desserts. $15 adults, $10 age 13 to 18; $5 age 6 to 12; under 5 free; $35 family (two adults and their children). Benefits Good Samaritan Haven shelter in Barre and Mad River Valley Senior Center. 339 Main St. 496-2713.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Ohavi Zedek Synagogue

Balkan Folk Dancing

Aug. 26: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Air conditioned. Line and circle dances, intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome; no partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation, snacks for the break. Use the back door. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. 540-1020, dance@together.net

EXHIBITS

BRISTOL

Art on Main

Through Oct. 8: “What I Saw: Photographs by Anne Majusiak.” The Bristol photographer Majusiak captures local scenes mostly taken within a 20-mile radius of home. The former gallery manager at Frog Hollow in Middlebury, Majusiak has participated in the Lenses on the Land workshops and exhibitions at Shelburne Farms; she’s active with the Vermont Crafts Council and the one World Library Project. 25 Main St. Gallery information: artonmain.net or 453-4032.

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. Gallery hours through October: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday: noon to 8 p.m. Sunday: noon to 5 p.m. Closed Monday. 135 Church St. 865-7166. burlingtoncityarts.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Jackson Gallery

at Town Hall Theater

• Through summer: “Waterfowl Wonders and Amusing Animals” by three self-taught Addison County carvers: Chuck Herrmann, Bill Holway, and Gary Starr.

• Through Sept. 9: “Land Marks…The Land We Mark, Marks Us,” by Janet Fredericks looks out an airplane window observing meandering rivers, wetlands, forests, and deserts as she sketches the human interaction with the ever-changing landscape. Her works on paper and canvas are part map, part conversation. More information: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org. 68 S. Pleasant St.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of each month: Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; 6 to 8 p.m. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

MIDDLEBURY

Films galore in Middlebury

More than 100 films will be screened at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival today through Sunday, Aug. 23-26. The fourth annual festival will feature Vermont or New England premieres and some world premieres. Screenings will be held at Town Hall Theater, the Marquis Theater, and Middlebury College’s Dana Auditorium at Twilight Hall. One special presentation is a film with live music accompaniment Sunday at 1 p.m. Award-winning filmmaker Robin Starbuck (above right) presents “How We See Water,” an experimental documentary that explores intersections of indigenous history and contemporary life in Chiapas, Mexico, through the lives of two young women. A Vermont Symphony Orchestra ensemble performs an original score by Middlebury alumnus and composer Matt LaRocca ’02, (right). Tickets: $12, free for festival passholders. At Robison Hall, 72 Porter Field Road. middlebury.edu/arts/news/node/588455. Festival information at: middfilmfest.org. Above, a scene from Starbuck’s film.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for

Lake Champlain

Through Sept. 3: “How People Make Things” exhibit inspired by the Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours. Sponsored by Vermont Public Television. Brings the manufacturing process to life showing how familiar objects are manufactured, and the people, ideas and technology used to transform raw materials into finished products. Includes hands-on activities. 1 College St. echovermont.org.

BURLINGTON / ESSEX

Phoenix Books

Story times

• Saturdays at 11a.m. in both locations. Also Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in Essex. Each week features a new picture book, a classic or a staff favorite read aloud. Free. All ages.

• Through Aug. 31: “Reading Without Walls Bingo,” summer reading program for students going into grades 4 to 8 in fall 2018. 191 Bank St., Burlington and 2 Carmichael St., Essex. Info.: phoenixbooks.biz

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

MUSEUMS

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Through Oct. 28: “The Fabric of Emancipation” an exhibit curated by Michelle Bishop founder of Harlem Needle Arts. The exhibition features the work of eight fiber, textile and needle artists. Guided tours Monday, Tuesday, Friday; Thursday by appointment. rokeby.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Henry Sheldon Museum

Through Nov. 11: “Doughboys and Flyboys: World War I Stories by Vermonters from the Home and Battlefront,” includes photographs, letters, posters, and memorabilia mostly from Addison County residents in the service during that war. The exhibit includes “In Flanders Field,” an eloquent, provocative art installation by internationally-recognized artist Fran Bull of Brandon and based on the poem by Colonel John McCrae. One Park Street. Information: 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Aug. 24: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Evening Yoga with Yoga Roots. Meet at the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education for a private tour of the exhibit “In the Garden,” which wraps up Aug. 26, followed by an all-levels outdoor yoga class led by Yoga Roots. In case of inclement weather, yoga will be indoors. Yoga Roots and museum members: $15. General admission: $25. Pre-registration required at eventbrite.com/e/evening-yoga-with-yoga-roots-tickets-48381780207.

• Through Aug. 26: “In the Garden: Flower Power: Desire, Love and Sentiment; Everlasting Blooms: Floriform Metalwork of Marie Zimmermann; Invasive Species: Insects in the Home.”

• Through Oct. 21: “Playing Cowboy: America’s Wild West Shows” exhibition using paintings, sculpture, film footage, textiles that explore late 19th- and early 20th-century pre-television entertainment that shaped the image and understanding of the American West, Native American culture and the cowboy way of life.

6000 Shelburne Road; 802-985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

City Hall Park

Summer Concerts

Noon, through Aug. 29. Sponsored by Burlington City Arts.

• Aug. 24: Chaque Fois

• Aug. 29: Daddy Long Legs

At City Hall Park. More information: burlingtoncityarts.org/summerconcerts.

BURLINGTON-COLCHESTER-SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Chamber

Music Festival

• Through Aug. 26: Performances in various locations including St. Michael’s College, the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts and All Sous Interfaith Gathering. This year’s theme is “Decades” for the 10th season. Soovin Kim, Gloria Chien; composer David Ludwig. The program features works that represent every decade from the last 100 years plus new violin concerto by resident composer David Ludwig.

• Aug. 23: All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Individual events or Grand Festival Pass: 846-2175, lccmf.org; flynntix.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Opera Company gala

Sept. 8: 5:30 p.m. 15th anniversary celebrates the Opera Company of Middlebury’s 20 operas and other concerts and events since 2004. Performers from past seasons will return to reprise selections from past productions. Tickets for table seating start at $100, with food provided by the Waybury Inn, cash bar; balcony seats are $45; online at townhalltheater.org or 802-382-9222. More info at ocmvermont.org. 68 S. Pleasant St.

RANDOLPH

Chandler Music Hall

Central Vermont

Chamber Music Festival

Through Aug. 25: 26th annual festival with a multitude of performances.

• Open rehearsals through Aug. 23. Free. Starting at 7 p.m. Public is welcome.

• Aug. 24: 7 p.m. Friday Night in the Gallery. Performance with stage seating. Vermont pianist Annemieke McLane will perform a solo recital. During intermission audience members can enjoy the gallery’s current exhibit, “A Second Look,” photography local Herald of Randolph photographer, Bob Eddy. McLane’s masterclass with three participants Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. is also open to the public.

• Aug. 25: 10:30 a.m. Concert for Kids. The piano quartet performing that evening will give young music-lovers a sampling of their program. Local writer Marjorie Ryerson and acclaimed Vermont artist Ed Koren, will work with youngsters to portray their impressions in words or drawings to put on display at the music hall. Ice cream social follows.

• Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. Performance. Beethoven’s “Kakadu” Variations for Piano Trio and Dvořák’s Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat, Op. 87. This concert also will be performed as an encore in Woodstock at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Sunday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m. Sunday tickets are available through, Pentangle Council on the Arts, pentanglearts.org or 457-3981. For many more details and tickets visit the festival website at cvcmf.org or call the Chandler box office at 728-6464 weekdays 12-4p.m.

RICHMOND

Round Church

Social Band concert

Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. Social Band, Annual Tribute to Summer featuring choral music, poetry and sing-alongs. Program will feature “feisty pieces of the Spanish Renaissance as well as homegrown songs by Vermont composers that both instruct and inspire.” Tickets: $15 advance, $18 at the show. Details at socialband.org, Facebook, 355-4216. 25 Round Church Road. 434-3220.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Vineyard

Sept. 6: 6 to 9 p.m. First Thursday Concert with Cricket Blue. Free, family friendly. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Outdoors if weather permits. Refreshments for purchase; portion of beverage proceeds benefits the Society of Women Engineers. 6308 Shelburne Road/Route 7. 985-8222, shelburnevineyard.com, Facebook.

STOWE

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Aug. 25: Paula Cole and Jane Monheit.

Sept. 8: Rickie Lee Jones.

Sept. 13: 2 p.m. Livingston Taylor. VIP Songwriting Showcase. 7 pm. Performance with Tod Pronto.

Oct. 10: Arlo Guthrie, Alice’s Restaurant Back by Popular Demand Tour, featuring Sarah Lee Guthrie.

7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe Mountain Resort. 760-4634, sprucepeakarts.org.

OUTDOORS



Annual Cycle 4 CMT is Sunday

Cycle 4 CMT’s fifth annual fundraiser walk/bike ride is this Sunday starting and finishing at the Old Lantern Inn and Barn in Charlotte. The event supports research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, referred to as CMT, a progressive neurological disease that damages nerves to the arms and legs. Organizer is Shelburne resident Chris Ouellette. Open to all ages and abilities. Five routes to choose from. Participants can collect pledges; “virtual” walkers and riders can donate, too. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with party and silent auction at the Old Lantern. Details online at cycle4cmt.com/new-virtual-cycle-walk-4-cmt. Above: Riders on the course last year.

Green Mountain Club

• Aug. 25: Giant and Rocky Peak Ridge, Adirondacks. From Route 9. Group will climb over Blueberry Cobbles and Bald Peak, up to Rocky Peak Ridge and Giant, two of the Adirondack’s high (4,000 ft.) peaks, and descend past the Giant Washbowl to Route 73. Difficult, moderate pace;11 mi., 5,300 ft. elevation gain. Contact: David Hathaway, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com or 899-9982.

• Aug. 26: Mt. Hunger and White Rock. Climb the Waterbury trail to the summit of Mount Hunger; side trip to the top of nearby White Rock Mountain. Difficult hike; 6.4 mi., 2,500 ft. elevation gain. Contact: Dana Bolton, boltondj@comcast.net.

• Sept. 1: Whiteface from Smuggler’s Notch. From the top of Smuggler›s Notch, climb to Sterling Pond, then follow the Long Trail over Madonna and Morse Mountains, continuing to Whiteface Mountain, and return. Difficult hike; 11 mi., 4,000 ft. elevation gain. Contact: David Hathaway, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com or 899-9982.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Weekend rides

All riders must wear helmets. Check with ride leaders if weather is questionable. Riders under 18 need a parent-signed waiver. Rides begin 15 min. after the meeting time. Social Rides are more leisurely versions of mapped rides. Email lightspd@comcast.net to get on contact list.

• Aug. 26: Not Quite Quebec. Ride low-traffic roads near the Canadian border. Route crosses the Missisquoi River twice and travels along the shore of Lake Carmi. Moderate 51 mi. ride or moderate/strenuous 64 mi. Meeting Time: 8:45 a.m. at Tractor Supply Company at exit 20 of I-89. Leader: Dave Merchant, 825-3808/ dpierchand@comcast.net. Co-Leader: Joyce McCutcheon – 893-1690 / mellowmiti@aol.com.

• Sept. 2: Covered Bridges of Franklin and Lamoille County. Hilly 41mi. moderate

loop goes through Eden and Johnson; 55 mi. moderate/strenuous ride includes

more covered bridges in Montgomery Center, returning through Bakersfield. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Jeffersonville Fish and Wildlife access (3/10th mi. north of Vermont Routes 15 and 108 intersection). Leader: George Thabault, 598-3409 / gthabault@gmail.com. Co-Leader: Phyl Newbeck, 899-2908 / phyl@together.net.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

Sept. 6: 7 p.m. Rachel Lindsay of Burlington, “RX,” graphic memoir about the treatment of mental illness. A graduate of Columbia University, Lindsay is the creator of the comic strip “Rachel Lives Here Now” (2013-present), which appears weekly in Seven Days newspaper. She is a graduate of Columbia University. This is her first book. $3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank, includes $5 discount on featured book. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

THEATER

MONTPELIER

Lost Nation Theater

“Becoming Dr. Ruth”

Sept. 6-16 (Thursday to Sunday): Maura O’Brien stars in Mark St. Germain’s comedy-drama of the inspirational life of the woman who became sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. 229-0492, lostnationtheater.org.

WORKSHOPS

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Painting with Eric Tobin

Sept. 17-19: Workshop with master Vermont landscape artist and plein air painter Eric Tobin. Two painting sessions per day, including demonstrations, critiques, and discussions. One full scholarship available with applications due by Sept. 4. For more information go to bryangallery.org and click on workshops. More details on tuition, registration, and materials, is online at bryangallery.org or call 802-644-5100. 180 Main St.