Head-on Route 7 crash blamed on driver falling asleep after driving all night

No one was seriously hurt in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte last Thursday morning when a northbound driver fell asleep at the wheel, state police said.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. when Mark Howrigan, 48 of Fairfield, was driving north and fell asleep, according to police. His 2003 Volkswagen Jetta crossed the center line into the path of a 2006 BMW driven by Johanna S. Aube, 39, of Charlotte.

“Howrigan reported that he drove all night from Charlotte, N.C. and was heading to Fairfield, Vt.,” the police news release stated.

Charlotte Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene. Police said neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash. Howrigan’s vehicle was totaled; Aube’s vehicle sustained moderate damage on the driver’s side, police said.

Howrigan was issued a ticket for failure to drive to the right which carries a fine of $220 and 3 points on his driver’s license, police said.