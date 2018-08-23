Hinesburg Police Log

Aug. 12

5:02 a.m. An officer responded to Buck Hill Road East to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

10:20 a.m. An officer responded to the Bissonette Recreation Fields for a report of vandalism.

12:09 p.m. An officer responded to Champlain Valley Union High School for what was an accidental burglar alarm.

6:02 p.m. An officer went to a home on New South Farm for a welfare check on a resident.

Aug. 13

2:33 p.m. A business in the village reported a theft. Police are investigating.

Aug. 14

4:40 a.m. Police checked on a residential alarm on Crow Hill Road and determined it was a false alarm.

5:51 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire at a brush fire on Hollow Road.

7:15 a.m. Two horses were in the roadway on Gilman Road an officer helped return them home.

9:29 a.m. A resident from Gilman Road notified police that she was missing packages from her mailbox.

11:53 a.m. An officer went to Oscars Lane to assist Hinesburg First Response at a medical call.

2:20 p.m. An officer responded to Hollow Road where Hinesburg Fire was handling a brush fire, second call.

3:14 p.m. An officer made an attempt to serve a subpoena for the States Attorney’s office.

5:40 p.m. Officers responded to Wile Street to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

7 p.m. At a traffic stop, an officer cited a driver because whose vehicle registration and plates did not match. The driver was also cited for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Both are civil offenses and police do not release the name of the individual charged.

8:22 p.m. Officers checked on a business alarm in the village and found no problem.

Aug. 15

7:37 a.m. An officer went to Wile Street to check on a suspicious circumstance regarding items left in a vehicle.

10:55 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire at a brush fire on Hollow Road.

7:32 p.m. An officer served a subpoena to a resident on Wile Street for the State’s Attorney’s office.

Aug. 16

2:26 p.m. An officer responded to a medical call in St. George with Hinesburg First Response.

Aug. 17

10:09 a.m. An officer took a report from a two-vehicle crash earlier. No one was injured.

3:39 p.m. An officer served a no-trespass notice at the request of another police agency.

Aug. 18

10:34 a.m. A resident of Kellys Field called to report that a package was missing from in front of her door.

5:04 p.m. Officers responded to the south end of town for a child custody dispute.

10:15 p.m. Officers checked out a report of fireworks on Magee Hill Road.