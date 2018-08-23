Hinesburg woman was at the scene of Goshen shooting

By MIKE DONOGHUE

Authorities said a Hinesburg woman was one of the victims in a shooting that led to attempted homicide charges against a Goshen man for firing at his son.

Jeffrey H. Young, 49, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Middlebury on Monday to a variety of charges, including attempted second degree murder, manslaughter and aggravated domestic assault. He also denied two counts of reckless endangerment.

Arianna Curtis, 22, of Hinesburg, was among those who were outside the home on South Hill Road in Goshen when Young, from inside the home, opened fire through the front door to his residence about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Vermont State Police said.

Curtis is listed as the girlfriend of Nicholas Young, 28, of Plymouth, who was shot twice in the back during the incident, police said. They said she estimated she was about 10 feet away from Young when the shots were fired.

In a press release describing the event, state police named three victims and listed five charges against the elder Young. Police did not specify which charges pertained to which victim, though Curtis is believed to be a victim one of the endangerment charges references.

While bystanders were trying to help Nicholas Young, more shots were fired, Trooper Michael Notte said in a court affidavit. Nicholas Young was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries at a Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Jeffrey Young maintained that his son, who he said has a drug problem, tried to break into his home by smashing the front door.

“So I just pulled the gun out and started shooting,” the father told one of the state troopers who responded to the scene, court records show. “Yep, right through the door, (expletive) him, (expletive) him. I knew who it was; I knew what I was doing,” Jeffrey Young advised police. He said his son did not live at the residence.

Trooper Tyler Silva reported that he found numerous bullet holes in the front window and door to the home. There also were eight shell casings on the floor in the kitchen, living room and at the bottom of the stairs, police said. A 9-mm handgun and a second older firearm also were spotted.

Jeffrey Young told investigators his son Nicholas, Nicholas’ brother Dale Clement, also 28 of Plymouth, and Curtis had been at the Cider Stock Festival in Middlebury starting about 3 p.m. the day before the shooting. Clement eventually went to Burlington to meet a girl. The rest of them left at 10:15 p.m. to go to Burlington to find Clement, police said. Young said when he, Nicholas, and Curtis got to the North End of Burlington, he believed the two got out of the car to conduct a drug deal; so he got in the front seat and drove home, police said.

After Young left, Curtis called her dad to pick them up and bring them to Goshen, police said.

Nicholas Young and Curtis arrived at Jeffrey Young’s house to get the keys to Curtis’ Jeep, which was parked there. The elder Young would not let his son into the house. The two Youngs went “tit for tat” when the trio was trying to get into the home, according to Clement.

Clement said he and Curtis moved off the porch when Nicholas indicated to his father inside that he was going to kick in the front door, police reported.

That is when shots rang out.

Following the incident, Curtis was allowed inside the home to get her keys in order to drive Nicholas Young to Rutland to get to the hospital, police said.

Judge Helen Toor agreed to a request by Addison County State’s Attorney Dennis Wygmans that Jeffrey Young be held without bail at least until a full hearing on the evidence next Tuesday, Aug. 28.