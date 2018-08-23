After a wait, swimmers cross the lake

The fourth annual Lake Champlain Open Water Swim was postponed from Saturday to Sunday last weekend due to windy conditions. On Sunday, 49 swimmers took to the water in Essex, N.Y. for the 3.76-mile race to Charlotte. Dozens of kayakers followed along. The race benefits the nonprofit Lake Champlain Committee. Organizer Christophe Lissarrague didn’t have a tally yet, but said he hoped the event raised $1,000 for the nonprofit environmental organization.

Here are the results:

Women

Katherine Rivers, Charlotte N.C.: 1:37:39

Sophia Smith, Westwood, Mass.: 1:37:49

Taylor Diepold, Pine Hill, N.Y.: 1:38:42

Colleen Driscoll, Tampa, Fla.: 1:39:50

Sarah Barrett, Center Barnstead, N.H.: 1:54:01

Nathalie Plante, Mascouche, Quebec: 1:59:04

Ashley Williams-Wenshhof, Hinesburg, Vt.: 2:03:26

Meghan Henderson, Avon by the Sea, N.J.: 2:03:40

Grace Amato, Bloomfield, Conn.: 2:04:20

Emily Mitchell, Richmond, Vt.: 2:04:58

Katherine Lowe, Winooski, Vt.: 2:05:13

Julie Mullowney, Burlington, Vt.: 2:09:27

Madeline Craig, New York, N.Y.: 2:13:45

Mc Lane Ritzel, Burlington, N.Y.: 2:18:01

Jenny Wolf, Cambridge, Mass.: 2:18:38

Stephanie Nadow, Charlton, Mass.: 2:21:26

Mary Clifton, Burlington, Vt.: 2:33:18

Priscilla Nelson, Duxbury, Vt.: 2:34:16

Amy Mc Vey, Burlington, Vt.: 2:35:06

Jenna Bernhardt, Albany, N.Y.: 2:36:54

Natalia Wika, Parlin, N.J.: 2:38:12

Gail Starks, Lynchburg, VA: 2:39:27

Catherine Markesich,Milton, Vt.: 2:39:44

Beth Brown, Deerfield, Mass.: 2:43:57

Anna Main, Hinesburg, Vt.: 2:44:02

Theresa Hoffman, Cuttingsville,Vt.: 2:58:05

Alaina Roberts, New Haven, Vt.: 3:05:13

Julia West, Burlington, Vt.: 3:08:09

Megan Jensen, from Annapolis, Md. with 3:24:21

Patricia Rudge, Big Indian, N.Y.: passed time limit

Men

Oliver Abbott, Woodstock Vt.: 1:44:36

John Braun, Charlotte, Vt.: 1:46:06

Sheldon Katz, Burlington, Vt.: 1:49:58

Stephane Goetz, Laval, Quebec: 1:59:09

Richard Abbott, Arnold, Md.: 1: 59:51

Pierre Jadeau, Brossard, Quebec: 2:01:18

Thomas Pacific, Pennsauken, N.J.: 2:09:38

David Radcliffe, Mitchellville, Md.: 2:11:29

Peter Churchman, Ardmore, Pa.: 2:11:59

Richard Starace, Greenfield Center, N.Y.: 2:12:59

David Lockhart, Hillsborough, N.J.: 2:15:07

Patrick Bonis, South Kent, Conn.: 2:17:26

Steve Micetic, Burlington, Vt.: 2:22:28

Carl Fortune, Morrisville, Vt.: 2:37:13

Erik Reth, Lakeville, Mass.: 2: 42:12

Daniel Stewart, Wilmington, Mass.: 2:47:29

George Pavlovic, Essex Junction, Vt.: 3:01:57

Jo Bernhardt, Magaretville, N.Y.: 3:02:14

Frank Trinity, Washington DC: not finished