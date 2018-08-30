COMMUNITY

BOLTON VALLEY

Bolton Community Fair

Sept. 1: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. RiseVT-Chittenden County presents a community fair showcasing over 40 local businesses. Children’s activities, games, scavenger hunt, prizes, raffle. Bolton Valley Sports Center, 4302 Bolton Valley Access Road. risevt.org; Alida Duncan, 343-1671, alida.duncan@onecarevt.org.

BURLINGTON

Intervale Center

Summervale

Aug. 30: 5:30-8 p.m. Weekly food and music festival. Slow Food Vermont tastings, live music, guest community organizations, food vendors and kids’ activities. This week’s tasting is with Heirloom Apples; music by Joe Adler & the Veils of Summer; reps from City Market, Old Spokes Home, Salvation Farms. Vendors include: American Flatbread, The Farmhouse Group, Pingala, The Skinny Pancake, Duino Duende, Halyard Brewing, Farmers and Foragers, Joy Ride Pops, Tomgirl Juice, Savouré Soda, Jam and Pickle. Free. 180 Intervale Road; intervale.org/summervale.

HINESBURG

St. Jude’s Parish

TaeKwon Do classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15. TaeKwon Do KICKS offers free Introductory classes open to kids ages 5 through adults. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Flea Market, Antique Sale Fundraiser

Sept. 15: 11th annual. 25 vendors and dealers. Antiques, collectibles, furniture, rugs, woven textiles. THT booths: antiques, art, “nearly new,” fine and costume jewelry, etc., support THT performances. Food by Almost Home of Bristol. Free. 68 S. Pleasant St.; entrance on Merchant’s Row. 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.

RICHMOND

Richmond Farmers Market

Fridays through Oct. 12: 3 to 7 p.m. on the Volunteers Green in Richmond. Local produce, prepared foods, handmade crafts, baked goods, local meat, spirits, live music and more. A dozen new vendors this season. info@richmondfarmersmarketvt.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the village green through Oct. 13. More than 50 vendors from Shelburne and the region. Produce, cheese, prepared foods, crafts, jewelry, art, lots more. Music 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this week by Full Circle. Information online at the Shelburne Business and Professional Association website: sbpavt.org.

EXHIBITS

BRISTOL

Art on Main

Through Oct. 8: “What I Saw: Photographs by Anne Majusiak.” The Bristol photographer Majusiak captures local scenes mostly taken within a 20-mile radius of home. The former gallery manager at Frog Hollow in Middlebury, Majusiak has participated in the Lenses on the Land workshops and exhibitions at Shelburne Farms; she’s active with the Vermont Crafts Council and the one World Library Project. 25 Main St. Gallery information: artonmain.net or 453-4032.

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. Gallery hours through October: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday: noon to 8 p.m. Sunday: noon to 5 p.m. Closed Monday. 135 Church St. 865-7166. burlingtoncityarts.org.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

“Maize Meditation”

Sept. 6: 5-7 p.m. opening reception for “Maize Meditation,” an exhibition by Amanda Turner Pohan through Oct. 6. Pohan will transform the McCarthy Art Gallery into a library of archival materials documenting corn cultivation from the Abenaki Nation of Vermont to the rise of American agricultural biotech corporations. Artist talk at 4 p.m. on Sept. 6 in Cheray Science Hall. Performance Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at the McCarthy Arts Center will include corn-based foods and a walk to the campus cornfield at 4:30 p.m.

MIDDLEBURY

Jackson Gallery

at Town Hall Theater

• Ongoing: “Waterfowl Wonders and Amusing Animals” by three self-taught Addison County Vermont Carvers, Chuck Herrmann, Bill Holway, and Gary Starr.

• Through Sept. 9: “Land Marks…The Land We Mark, Marks Us,” by Janet Fredericks looks out an airplane window observing meandering rivers, wetlands, forests, and deserts as she sketches the human interaction with the ever-changing landscape. Her works on paper and canvas are part map, part conversation. More information: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org. 68 S. Pleasant St.

SHELBURNE

Davis Studio Gallery

New colorful works by Shelburne artist Charles Lysogorski are on view at the Davis Studio Gallery on Shelburne Road through Sept. 28. Creating art for more than 50 years, Lysogorski works with multiple media including painting, drawing, printmaking, holography and ceramics. These recent paintings use vibrant color, contrasting lights and darks. In creating them, he used splintered Popsicle sticks and rags, adding pigment using a trowel technique. 916 Shelburne Road, South Burlington. More information: lysogorski.wixsite.com/charles and davisstudiovt.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of each month: Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; 6 to 8 p.m. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Great Art Wednesdays

Sept. 5: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Opening of film series with “Hitler vs. Picasso and the Others,” explores the obsession with art in the 1930s Nazi regime. In English, Italian, French and German with English subtitles. Not Rated. 94 minutes. Tickets: $13/$8 for students; at the box office, 382-9222 or online townhalltheater.org, or in person Monday – Saturday noon – 5 pm. 68 S. Pleasant St. Middlebury, Vermont.

STOWE

Spruce Peak

Performing Arts Center

The Mountainfilm on Tour

Sept. 22: 3 p.m. Family Matinee. $5 age 12 and under; $15 adults. 7 p.m. Festival Screening (PG-13). $25. Festival Pass (limited to 125) $75; tickets to both screenings, private meet and greet reception with special guests, Alpine Clubhouse at Spruce Peak. Documentary short films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colo. One VIP passholder will win a pair of RENOUN skis. Memberships and tickets: 760-4634, sprucepeakarts.org. 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe Mountain Resort. sprucepeakarts.org/events.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center

for Lake Champlain

• Through Sept. 3: “How People Make Things” exhibit inspired by Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours. Sponsored by Vermont Public Television. Brings the manufacturing process to life showing how familiar objects are manufactured, and the people, ideas and technology used to transform raw materials into finished products. Includes hands-on activities.

• Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Science & Stories; free with admission or membership. ECHO’s weekly story time returns Sept. 4 with “Magnificent Monarchs.” It is time for young monarch butterflies to prepare for their long journey south. Where do they go? How do they know? Sept. 11 topic is apples. 1 College St. echovermont.org.

BURLINGTON / ESSEX

Phoenix Books Story times

• Saturdays at 11 a.m. in both locations. Also Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in Essex. Each week features a new picture book, a classic or a staff favorite read aloud. Free. All ages.

• Through Aug. 31: “Reading Without Walls Bingo,” summer reading program for students going into grades 4 to 8 this fall.

• Sept. 8: 11 a.m. Story Time with City Market: “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.” Free, all ages.

191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

BURLINGTON

Kelley Marketing

Group Breakfast Meeting

Sept. 19: 7:45 to 9 a.m. Professionals in marketing, advertising, communications, social media and related areas brainstorm ideas; different nonprofit each month. New members welcome. Free. Organizations seeking help contact Jay McKee, professor emeritus, 864-4067, mckee@champlain.edu. Champlain College, Ireland Building (Room 217), 391 Maple St.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Green Mountain Chapter

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Sept. 12: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Learn the redwork style of embroidery. Bring a project and bag lunch. All abilities. First meeting free. Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road. Car-pooling: 372-4255, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com.

MUSEUMS

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Through Oct. 28: “The Fabric of Emancipation” an exhibit curated by Michelle Bishop, founder of Harlem Needle Arts. The exhibition features the work of eight fiber, textile and needle artists. Guided tours Monday, Tuesday, Friday; Thursday by appointment. rokeby.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Henry Sheldon Museum

Through Nov. 11: “Doughboys and Flyboys: World War I Stories by Vermonters from the Home and Battlefront,” includes photographs, letters, posters, and memorabilia mostly from Addison County residents in the service during that war. The exhibit includes “In Flanders Field,” an eloquent, provocative art installation by internationally-recognized artist Fran Bull of Brandon and based on the poem by Colonel John McCrae.

One Park Street. Information: 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Sept. 15 to Jan. 13: “New England Now,” the biennial series featuring contemporary artists.

• Through Oct. 21: “Playing Cowboy: America’s Wild West Shows” exhibition using paintings, sculpture, film footage, textiles that explore late 19th- and early 20th-century pre-television entertainment that shaped the image and understanding of the American West, Native American culture and the cowboy way of life. 6000 Shelburne Road; 802-985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

ArtsRiot

• Aug. 31: 9 p.m. All-female reggae band Steady Betty. All ages. Free.

• Sept. 1: 5:30 p.m. Jukebox, a guest quartet from the Vermont Youth Orchestra performs at 6:30 p.m.

$5 to $25. 400 Pine St. vso.org. 540-0406, artsriot.com

UVM Lane Series

Discount ticket deadline

Sept. 14: Deadline for discounted tickets for The Queen’s Six, IMAR, Dover Quartet, Actors from the London Stage: King Lear, Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Vogt Trio, and more. UVM Recital Hall, 384/392 S. Prospect St. 656-7776. uvm.edu/laneseries.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Opera Company gala

Sept. 8: 5:30 p.m. 15th anniversary celebrates the Opera Company of Middlebury’s 20 operas and other concerts and events since 2004. Performers from past seasons will return to reprise selections from past productions. Tickets for table seating start at $100, with food provided by the Waybury Inn, cash bar; balcony seats are $45; online at townhalltheater.org or 802-382-9222. More info at ocmvermont.org. 68 S. Pleasant St.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

Stellaria Trio

Sept. 14: 7:30 p.m. “Reveries” presented by violinist Letitia Quante, cellist John Dunlop, pianist Claire Black; piano trios of Gabriel Fauré, Joaquín Turina, and Richard Danielpour. Suggested donation: $20; $5 children and limited means. 201 Bridge St. stellariatrio@gmail.com

RANDOLPH

Chandler Center for the Arts

Randolph’s Chandler Center for the Arts presents the 26th annual New World Festival Sunday, Sept. 2, from noon to 11 p.m. Six stages will host a diverse array of regional and international performers from the Celtic and French Canadian music and dance traditions including first-time headliners Le Vent du Nord. Debuts this year include Natalie Haas (with husband Yann Falquet, a member of the French-Canadian trio Genticorum), The Outside Track, and Musique à bouches. Returning are Irish singer and guitarist John Doyle, Celtic band Cantrip, and Vermont native Eric Wright, cellist of The Fretless fame, with Cape Breton fiddler Mairi Rankin. In addition to performances, the festival includes fiddle and banjo workshops. Tickets, details, schedule, etc. online at NewWorldFestival.com or call the box office at 802-728-6464. Discounted student tickets available; kids 12 and under are free. 71-73 Main St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Vineyard

Sept. 6: 6 to 9 p.m. First Thursday Concert with Cricket Blue. Free, family friendly. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Outdoors if weather permits. Food and refreshments for purchase; portion of beverage proceeds benefits the Society of Women Engineers. Food by Taco Truck All Stars. 6308 Shelburne Road/Route 7. 985-8222, shelburnevineyard.com, Facebook.

STOWE

Spruce Peak

Performing Arts Center

Sept. 8: Rickie Lee Jones.

Sept. 13: 2 p.m. Livingston Taylor. VIP Songwriting Showcase. 7 pm. Performance with Tod Pronto.

Oct. 10: Arlo Guthrie, Alice’s Restaurant Back by Popular Demand Tour, featuring Sarah Lee Guthrie.

7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe Mountain Resort. 760-4634, sprucepeakarts.org.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

• Sept. 1: Whiteface from Smuggler’s Notch. From the top of Smuggler›s Notch, climb to Sterling Pond, then follow the Long Trail over Madonna and Morse Mountains, continuing to Whiteface Mountain, and return. Difficult hike; 11 mi., 4,000 ft. elevation gain. Contact: David Hathaway, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com or 899-9982.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Weekend rides

• Sept. 2: Covered Bridges of Franklin and Lamoille County. Hilly 41mi. moderate loop goes through Eden and Johnson; 55 mi. moderate/strenuous ride includes more covered bridges in Montgomery Center, returning through Bakersfield. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Jeffersonville Fish and Wildlife access (3/10th mi. north of Vermont Routes 15 and 108 intersection). Leader: George Thabault, 598-3409, gthabault@gmail.com. Co-Leader: Phyl Newbeck, 899-2908 / phyl@together.net. All riders must wear helmets. Check with ride leaders if weather is questionable. Riders under 18 need a parent-signed waiver. Rides begin 15 min. after the meeting time. Social Rides are more leisurely versions of mapped rides. Email lightspd@comcast.net to get on contact list.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

Sept. 6: 7 p.m. Rachel Lindsay of Burlington, “RX,” graphic memoir about the treatment of mental illness. A graduate of Columbia University, Lindsay is the creator of the comic strip “Rachel Lives Here Now” (2013-present), which appears weekly in Seven Days newspaper. This is her first book. $3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank, includes $5 discount on featured book. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open House

Sept. 8: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Book sale, demonstrations of FamilyTreeMaker and RootsMagic software, how to use ancestry.com and findmypast.com. Library tours. Refreshments. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE) Fall Speaker Series

Sept. 7: “Saffron and Green: India and Its Challenges and Opportunities in the Contemporary Age,” Pablo Bose, Associate Professor of Geography, Director of Global and Regional Studies Program, UVM.

Sept. 14: “Art and Architecture of the New Deal in Vermont,” Devin Colman, State Architectural Historian, Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, 2 to 3 p.m. Q&A follows. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door; $45 membership, includes all talks. eeevermont.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Theatre

• Auditions/Placement Sessions

Sept. 4: Jazz Combo, new members.

Sept. 5: Flynn Youth Theater Company placement, grades 2-8.

Sept. 8: Flynn Show Choir auditions.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

MONTPELIER

Lost Nation Theater

“Becoming Dr. Ruth”

Sept. 6-16 (Thursday to Sunday): Maura O’Brien stars in Mark St. Germain’s comedy-drama of the inspirational life of the woman who became sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer. City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. 229-0492, lostnationtheater.org.

WORKSHOPS

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Painting with Eric Tobin

Sept. 17-19: Workshop with master Vermont landscape artist and plein air painter Eric Tobin. Two painting sessions per day, including demonstrations, critiques, and discussions. One full scholarship available with applications due by Sept. 4. For more information go to bryangallery.org and click on workshops. More details on tuition, registration, and materials, is online at bryangallery.org or call 802-644-5100. 180 Main St.