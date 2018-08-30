Milestones — Kenneth Wooden and Martha (Braun) Wooden

Kenneth Wooden and Martha (Braun) Wooden of Shelburne observe their 60th wedding anniversary today, Aug. 30. A family celebration was held earlier this month.

Kenneth and Martha met in 1954 while Martha was a student at Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing and Ken was a mason apprentice. They exchanged letters while Ken proudly served his country in Korea, and married in 1958 at St. Paul’s Church in Ken’s hometown of Burlington, N.J.

Ken became an educator, author, journalist and lifelong child advocate, while Martha became a caring and compassionate nurse, editor, and volunteer rescue worker. They had four children: Grace Gilbert Davis, Rosemary Webb, Jennifer Mitchell and John Wooden.

After living in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, for many years, they acquired their beloved summer home Honey Hollow in Bolton, Vt. in 1973. They moved to Shelburne permanently in 1983.

They have eight grandchildren: Calvin and Sarah Gilbert, Sophia and Preston Webb, Chase and Grant Mitchell, Simone and Ward Wooden.