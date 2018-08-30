News from Carpenter-Carse Library

New library hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Saturday.

After-school snacks on Tuesdays The library has teamed up with Hinesburg Community Resource Center to offer snacks for everyone after school on Tuesdays starting Sept. 4. Students may drop by the library after early release from school for a healthy snack while they read, do homework, or pick out new materials to take home.

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month The library will have a raffle to win an e-reader for all new cardholders added during the month of September. Current library patrons that recruit a new cardholder will also be entered in the raffle. Come to the library during open hours to sign up (bring proof of Hinesburg or St. George address). Or sign up at Lantman’s Market on Friday, Sept. 21 from 1-5 p.m. A special kindergarten sign-up will be held Sept. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at the library with crafts, a prize raffle, and an after-school snack.

Joyful dance/movement for seniors Saturdays beginning Sept. 1 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Participants will be guided accompanied by a variety of music styles. Physical strength, stamina and flexibility will improve along with one’s mental and spiritual well-being. This class welcomes all body types and abilities. No prior dance experience is necessary. Free. Please register. Call 482-2878 or email jill@carpentercarse.org

Community Writers’ Group Tuesday, Sept. 4, 7-9 p.m. Local writers are invited to the monthly Community Writers’ Group. All genres welcome. Get your literary juices flowing with creative writing prompts, network with other local wordsmiths, and enjoy a fun, stimulating monthly workshop. Snacks provided. Free and open to the public.

Live music: Jam with the Song Farmers of Hinesburg Thursday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country, and folk music? Join the Song Farmers during their monthly jam session. If you don’t play an instrument, please come to listen and sing-along. Free and open to the public.

Family movie Friday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Join us for a recently released science fantasy adventure film about a girl on a quest to find her missing father. (The library can’t advertise the title, but it was a book before it was a movie.) Come early for a craft project. Snacks will be served.

Story time Every Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30-10 a.m. caregivers and their children up to age 5 enjoy songs, stories, rhymes and games followed by snack and open play time. Free.

Tech time Every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30-1 p.m., half hour slots, by appointment only. Have a question about your laptop or personal device? Want help downloading an app or a podcast? Need a hand figuring out how to log in to your library account or download audio books? The library can help. Bring any tech question and your device (or use library computers) Call the library or email richard@carpentercarse.org to reserve a spot.

Don’t miss a thing Sign up for the library e-newsletter for announcements and upcoming programs on our website at carpentercarse.org. Follow the library on Instagram @carpentercarse and Facebook at facebook.com/CarpenterCarseLibrary.