Kelly Brush riders to circle Shelburne, Charlotte

Hundreds of bicyclists are expected to roll through Shelburne and Charlotte on Saturday as part of the 100-mile loop of the 13th Annual Kelly Brush Ride.

Organized by VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations, the annual race starts and finishes in Middlebury and raises money for the Kelly Brush Foundation’s Active Fund, which provides grants to purchase adaptive sports equipment for people with spinal cord injuries; the ride also supports the foundation’s ski racing safety program.

This year, participants can take part on bikes or on the golf course. “The Kelly Brush Ride start and finish is next to the Ralph Myhre Golf Course at Middlebury College, and many of our participants play a round the day before or go out after the ride. We thought ‘Why not make it an official part of the event?’” said Zeke Davisson, executive director of the Kelly Brush Foundation. “Kelly and her family are avid golfers and the foundation has given grants for adaptive golf equipment, so it seemed like a natural fit.”

Riders on the 100-mile route will ride into Shelburne on Spear Street to Thomas Road to Irish Hill/Falls Road, crossing U.S. Route 7 to Bostwick Road and then turning south to Charlotte on Greenbush Road. About 250 riders are expected to complete the 100-mile loop. Participants may ride 100-, 50-, 20- or 10-mile loops and/or sign up for a tee time. Registration is open through today, Sept. 6, online at kellybrushfoundation.org/kellybrushride.

The nonprofit Kelly Brush Foundation assists people with spinal cord injuries to be active and alpine ski racing community to improve safety. Founded in 2006 by Kelly Brush and her family after Kelly sustained a spinal cord injury in an NCAA alpine ski race, the foundation has awarded more than 650 adaptive equipment grants to people in 47 states.