Little League at the big leagues

Little League season may be over but some Shelburne Little League players, coaches and family members managed to get in field trips in the final days of summer that were all about the big leagues.

Top: The Shelburne Storm Little League baseball team on Aug. 26 visited the NESN TV studio as guests for “NESN Clubhouse,” the network’s Red Sox pre-game show for kids. The 9- and 10-year-olds met Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster and NESN’s hosts T.J. Hourigan and Tony Fandozzi. The team won this opportunity in the NESN Clubhouse Sweepstakes.

Front Row (left to right): Blake Companion, NESN co-hosts TJ Hourigan and Tony Fandozzi, Evan Dore, Harrison Whitman, Saide Plante, Anderson Howard. Second Row (left to right): Brodyn Raymond, Sam Norstrand, Jack Dore, Will Myers, Will Boyce, Reese Kingsbury, Kyle Leflur. Back Row (left to right): Coach Scott McDade, Maddy McDade, Ethan Plante, Wally the Green Monster mascot, Riley McDade.

Left: Approximately 125 Shelburne Little League players, coaches and family members visited Fenway Park later that same week to see the Red Sox take on the Cleveland Indians. Following the game, the youngsters were allowed to take to the field and run the bases on what was a truly memorable night.