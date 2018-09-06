News from Charlotte Library

September is Library Card Sign-up Month. If you don’t have a library card, you should get one. Libraries offer fun and informative resources to help you pursue your passions and succeed in school. A library card in Charlotte gives you access to checking out books, DVDs and other items such as garden tools and bird-watching kits. But your library card also allows you to visit museums and parks around the state, check out materials from over 20 local libraries, and download audio and e-books.

New fall books are coming in including the latest from Kate Atkinson, Bernard Cornwell, Clive Cussler, Robert Galbraith, Khaled Hosseini, Michael Lewis, and Jodi Picoult. Call or place a hold for a copy online.

If you’re passionate about a particular author, consider the library’s Adopt-an-Author program which allows the library to acquire all the new titles published by your chosen author. When a new title becomes available, you are placed first in the hold queue. As a sponsor, you reimburse the library for the cost of the book, usually 25-45 percent off the cover price.

Tuesday Story Times

Beginning Sept. 18 for all ages. Space is limited, so registration is required.

• Baby Time at 9 a.m. If you’re a parent or caregiver for a baby or toddler, join Colleen Boyce for stories, songs and wordplay in a program designed to share the love of reading with our youngest visitors.

• Fun Time Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Pre-schoolers ages 3 to 5 are invited as we read and share old favorites and new stories and explore the world around us through books. Crafts and snacks add to the fun of this hour-long program.

• After School Story Time at 2:15 p.m. If you’re in kindergarten or first grade, hop off the bus at the library for stories, snacks, crafts and games that focus on nourishing a love for books.

Upcoming at the Library

• LEGO Machines

Sept. 13 to Oct. 4 at 3:15 p.m. Gears, pulleys, levers, motors and more. Kids can build amazing machines and learn how to make them work even better. 4th grade and up. Space is limited. Registration required.

For adults and families

• Your Well, Your Water, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. How well do you know your well? Learn what measures to take to ensure you and your family have the safest drinking water.

Sille Larsen, senior environmental engineer with the Vermont Department of Health shares methods and approaches for determining and treating threats to your drinking water.

First in a series of three programs on water in Charlotte.

• Mystery Book Group, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. Discussing “The Hollow Man” by John Dickson Carr. Join the group for coffee and conversation about this classic “locked-room” mystery. Copies are available at the circulation desk.

• Library Board of Trustees The next meeting is Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the library.