Runners take to Shelburne-Charlotte roads Saturday

Runners will fan out between Shelburne and Charlotte Saturday for the Charlotte Covered Bridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon.

The race will start and finish at Shelburne Beach, and begins at 8 a.m. The course will take runners along Shelburne’s Beach Road, part of Bostwick Road, Orchard Road and down Lake Road into Charlotte with turnaround points varying for each distance in the race.

Organizers from Racevermont.com expect 350-400 runners with a three-hour time limit so roads should be clear by 11 a.m.

Race registration is still open online and also will be offered on Saturday.