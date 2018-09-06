Turner has a strong record of service

To the Editor:

During my time in the House of Representatives, I’ve had the pleasure of working with some great colleagues. Perhaps highest among them is Rep. Don Turner.

But Don isn’t just a lawmaker. He’s also House minority leader, a 30-plus-year member of the Milton Fire and Rescue departments (including more than a decade as fire and rescue chief), Milton town manager, a justice of the peace, and a fourth-generation Vermonter. Don’s commitment to his constituents is unwavering, and his record of service is unparalleled.

As minority leader, Don’s had to work across the aisle under three governors to get things done. And as lieutenant governor, Don will focus on key issues like affordability and economic growth by fostering this same attitude of balance and collaboration. I know his door will always be open.

I ask all Vermonters to join me in supporting Don Turner for lieutenant governor.

Rep. Brian Savage

Franklin-4 (Sheldon/Swanton)

Swanton