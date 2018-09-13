Artworks by noted architect, author and artist up for auction

Professor Harold Vandervoort Walsh passed away in 1987 at the age of 95 at his home in Vermont, leaving behind an extensive collection of his paintings and sketches. On Sept. 19 and 20, the Community Senior Center of Bolton, Richmond and Huntington will host a preview, art show and silent auction of over 125 of his works at the Richmond Free Library.

Walsh’s surviving daughter, Arizona State University Professor Emeritus Winifred Walsh Doane, donated the pieces to benefit the senior center.

The artist’s work features Vermont scenes, coastal scenes, portraits of Vermonters, and some modern works done in oils, watercolors and other media, as well as his sketches of landmark buildings designed by Stamford White and Frank Lloyd Wright.

Doane’s intent is to make her father’s works easily accessible to local families, with proceeds to support senior center’s activities and programs.

During his academic career at Columbia University and City College of New York, Walsh maintained an architectural office in New York City. He published four books on architecture and several articles in professional journals. In 2005, Walsh’s book, “The Construction of the Small House,” was designated a classic in its field.

The auction’s preview and silent bidding are set for Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Following the preview, local artist Julie J. McGowan, a contemporary Hudson River School and Luminist oil painter, will present an overview of Walsh’s work from 7 to 8 p.m. On Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the pieces will be on display for silent bidding. All events are at the Richmond Free Library.

Information: cscvt.org/2018-benefit-auction.