Don Turner is a true public servant

To the Editor:

During my 15 years in the Legislature, I’ve run into politicians of all stripes. But I’ve only happened across a handful of true public servants – those dedicated to putting their constituents above all else. Don Turner is one of those rare public servants.

From the House of Representatives to the Milton Fire and Rescue Department, to Milton Town Manager, Don lives and breathes public service.

And while the current lieutenant governor has certainly been in Montpelier for a very long time, Don’s record of experience brings the viewpoint of not only lawmaker, but a first responder, too. That’s why (much like a first responder) whenever an issue comes before him, Don never asks “What’s in it for me?” but rather “How can I help?”

I know Don will bring this same level of dedication to service to the lieutenant governor’s job. His record of building bridges in his community and in the House of Representatives makes him well-positioned to foster balance and collaboration as lieutenant governor.

I hope you will join me in supporting Don Turner for lieutenant governor.

Rep. Patrick Brennan,

R-Colchester, chair House Transportation Committee