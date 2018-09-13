Hinesburg, Charlotte crews combine safety and fun at weekend events

By LISA SCAGLIOTTI

Fire, rescue and police departments in Hinesburg and Charlotte are busy preparing for upcoming public safety community events this weekend and next where local residents can meet first responders, check out equipment, get some safety tips and enjoy refreshments. The free events are especially kid-friendly too.

This weekend is Hinesburg’s Public Safety Day, put on by the Hinesburg Fire Department and Hinesburg Community Police Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire and police stations on Vermont Route 116 in the village.

They will have safety-themed family activities, demonstrations and displays such as emergency vehicles to see up close, along with a bounce house, music, food concessions and more. Police officers will be available for car seat checks to assist families with young children.

A highlight: a dunk-the-fire-chief-or-police-chief dunk tank.

A special rubber duck race will be held at 1 p.m. to benefit the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association. Ducks are $2 each or six for $10 and are available for purchase in advance at Element Nail, Lantman’s, Hart and Mead, Jiffy Mart, Hinesburg Hair Salon and Aubuchon’s.

Next Saturday, Sept. 22, is Charlotte’s Public Safety Fun Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services station on Ferry Road.

Emergency services crews from Charlotte and neighboring towns will have live fire and rescue demonstrations, CPR demos and even K-9 officers.

Proceeds from lunch sales and a raffle will support fire and rescue community outreach and training programs. The fair happens rain or shine. Donations of canned goods and nonperishable food items will be accepted for the Charlotte Food Shelf.